Driver Turns Into Path Of Vehicle; Collision Hurts One

A Blackshear man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Street and Blackshear Avenue, according to a report from Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jerry Lawrence Bryant, 45, was taken by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries related to neck pain, said Royal.

Driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, Bryant was southbound on State Street, Royal said, just as a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sunundria Greene, 25, of Tebeau Street, Waycross, was approaching in the northbound lanes on State Street and began attempting to make a left turn onto Blackshear Avenue.

Royal said Greene did not see the oncoming vehicle until it was too late to avoid the collision. Bryant’s vehicle struck the passenger side of the Greene vehicle, Royal said.

Sgt. Michael Merritt investigated the 5:10 p.m. accident.