Driver, Passenger Are Not Injured As Pickup Rolls Over

A driver and his passenger walked away from a nighttime crash on Haywood Church Road Sunday without injury, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Phillip Smart, 29, and his passenger, whose name was not available, were not injured in the wreck that occurred some time around midnight, said Trooper Adrian Jean of the Waycross GSP post.

Driving a Chevrolet Silverado, Smart entered a left hand curve and veered onto the north side for 73 feet. Jean said the vehicle began to spin clockwise for 104 feet and continued to spin for another 22 feet, again onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The truck then began to overturn for 15 feet, coming to rest on the roadway and shoulder.

Jean said the passenger told investigators she was asleep in the back seat when the crash occurred.

Trooper Sherman McClain investigated the accident.