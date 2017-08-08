Driver Injured As SUV Runs Off Road

A driver that lost control of his SUV on Blackshear Avenue Monday evening was injured in the ensuing crash, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

James Adam Dubberly, 36, of Trudie Road, Blackshear, was transported by Ware County EMS to Memorial Satilla Health after the 7:53 p.m. accident, Royal said.

Dubberly was driving a 1998 Lincoln Navigator east on Blackshear Avenue when he lost control in the 1100 block. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Royal said. The SUV continued and struck a mailbox and riding lawn mower before coming to rest at the intersection of Nola Street.

Deputy Bernard Cooks investigated the accident.