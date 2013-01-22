Driver And Passenger In Brantley County Jail After A Police Pursuit

Steve Hamonta Tripp and his passenger, Shaquia Desiree Howard, were taken into custody and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and numerous traffic charges, said Sheriff Len Davis. They were booked into the Brantley County jail. Driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, Tripp was said to be impeding traffic, driving below the posted speed limit and maintaining his presence in the inside passing lane. Davis said officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 82 when it made a U-turn near Smyrna Road, heading east on the South Georgia Parkway. The chase went through the busiest part of downtown Nahunta at the intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 301 as it continued westbound. Stop sticks were deployed at Petty Crossing Road west of Nahunta, but the driver evaded them by entering another lane of travel, said Davis. A second set of stop sticks was deployed on the South Georgia Parkway at Palm Street in Hoboken, but the driver avoided them, then turned right behind Hoboken City Hall and made his way to the Raybon Rock Road, said Davis. Georgia State Patrol troopers joined in the pursuit and conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) and successfully put a stop to the chase. Davis said a search of the vehicle turned up 8.4 ounces of marijuana, along with a large sum of money. “We are just thankful nobody was hurt during this incident,” said Davis on Tuesday. “Both of them are still in jail today.”