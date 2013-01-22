Drive-By Shooting Suspect Arrested

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man has been arrested on aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting resulted in an elderly man being shot through the hand Sunday evening, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

David Wayne Carpenter, 47, of Douglas, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, said Wooten.

Coffee deputies were dispatched to a house off Whipporwill Road around 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who had been shot.

Wooten said a 76-year-old man was found lying on the floor in the house with a severe gunshot wound to his hand.

He was initially transported by ambulance to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment and later to another medical facility, the sheriff said.

“A witness at the scene identified the shooter as David Wayne Carpenter, of a Haley Circle address in Coffee County, as the assailant,” said Wooten. “The witness added that Carpenter had fired multiple shots towards the residence from the roadway before fleeing in a vehicle.”

A vehicle matching the description of the one being driven by Carpenter was spotted by other deputies responding to the area on Georgia Highway 32 East.

Wooten said a traffic stop was conducted with assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, and authorities were able to take Carpenter into custody.

Multiple charges against Carpenter are pending, including aggravated assault, and the investigation is ongoing, said Wooten.

Wooten asks that anyone with information who could assist in this matter to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.

