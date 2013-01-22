Downtown Harvey’s Grocery Closing

By JANA DYKE WWDA Executive Director

The closure of the Tebeau Street store is due to a corporate restructuring of the parent organization, but local leaders have anticipated that it will have an impact on the community and are working to formulate a plan for the soon-to-be vacant building.

The downtown Waycross Harvey’s is frequented by many in our community; however, a substantial portion of the location’s customers are businesses and residents in downtown Waycross. Many of these customers walk to the store to shop for groceries and will be affected by this closure along with the approximately 50 employees of the supermarket.

“We regret the closure of this central city grocery store and are hopeful that a new grocery store will be placed at the same location,” said Dr. William Clark, chairman of the WWDA

It is because of this impact to the community that the WWDA has reached out to several state departments and resources to begin the conversations about the empty building in our downtown district.

One such organization is Next Site 360, which was recently hired to market our community from a retail and commercial standpoint. Representatives from Next Site 360 have informed community leaders they are aware of the upcoming closure and are already marketing the building to other potential users.

While work has already begun to ensure the community is marketing the vacancy, filling the empty space may take some time. But the community is committed to doing everything possible to fill the building.

Jana Dyke is the executive director of the Waycross and Ware County Development Authority, a governmental agency which works alongside state and local representatives to promote quality job creation and sustainable economic development throughout the community. For more information, visit www.wwda.us