Douglas Woman Charged In Death Of Child

DOUGLAS — Coffee County Sheriff’s investigators have charged a local woman with murder in connection with the death of a toddler that occurred earlier this year, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Amanda Jacobs Coleman, 34, was arrested Monday and booked into the Coffee County jail on a charge of felony murder and cruelty to children, said Wooten.

On March 6, Coffee County deputies responded to a residence off Ron’s Lane just prior to 6 p.m. in reference to a 2-year-old child not breathing, said Wooten.

Coffee County detectives were dispatched and responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, said Wooten.

“As a result of forensic evidence obtained through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab, detectives obtained arrest warrants against Amanda Jacobs Coleman, of Coffee County, for felony murder and cruelty to children,” said Wooten. “Coleman was taken into custody Monday afternoon and booked into the Coffee County Jail.”

The victim was the daughter of Coleman’s boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s department.

No further information was available.