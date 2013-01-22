Douglas Murder Is Investigated

DOUGLAS — A fatal shooting at a mobile home park near Coffee High School forced the lockdown of several schools Monday, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

A man was arrested and charged with gunning down a 48-year-old man at the park early Monday afternoon, Wooten said.

Just after noon, Wooten said, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a neighbor that a person had been shot at 118 Quincey Batten Loop, Lot 8.

“When officers arrived, they located the body of Christopher Leonard Tyson, 48, which bore apparent gunshot wounds,” said Wooten. Freddie Lee Lampkin Jr., 37, was soon found inside a mobile home near the site and was taken into custody, said Wooten. He is charged with malice murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, said Wooten.

Wooten said Coffee County school officials were notified and because of the proximity to Coffee High School and they placed Coffee High on “hard lockdown.”

Ambrose Elementary, Broxton-Mary Hayes Elementary and Coffee Middle schools were placed on “soft lockdown” by school officials as a precautionary measure, Wooten said. He said no school was ever endangered.

Upon hearing of the “shots fired” incident, the GBI (Douglas office) was notified.

“We contacted the GBI Douglas Regional Office and asked them to assist with the investigation,” Wooten said.

After investigative actions by GBI agents, sheriff’s investigators and Georgia State Patrol troopers, the suspect, identified as Freddie Lee Lampkin Jr., was located by deputies inside a mobile home during a search of the area, Wooten said.

Lampkin went peacefully, he said.

“Lampkin was arrested without incident,” said the sheriff.

Wooten said Tyson’s body was being transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed today.

“This case remains active and ongoing,” said Wooten.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regar

