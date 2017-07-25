Douglas Man Jailed On Assault Charges

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man was arrested Sunday on aggravated assault charges after he was reported to have fired shots at a residence in the Green Acres community, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Two people were injured during an incident though neither was hit by gunfire, Wooten said.

Isaias DeJesus, 23, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Wooten.

Deputies responded to a home on Beechwood Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 report in which the caller alleged he had been shot and assaulted, said Wooten. Deputies arrived on the scene and detained several individuals standing outside the residence before entering to clear the home.

“The victim was located inside the residence. Deputies observed multiple injuries indicative that an assault had occurred, but there were no obvious signs of gunshot wounds,” said Wooten. “The victim was transported by emergency medical services to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment.”

Further investigation by Coffee County detectives led to the discovery of a second victim and the arrest of DeJesus, Wooten said.

“While investigators determined shots were fired during the incident, neither of the victims was struck (by gunfire),” the sheriff said.

DeJesus, who is serving a parole sentence for a previous conviction of methamphetamine possession, is being held at the Coffee County jail.