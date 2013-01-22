Douglas Man Jailed In Wife’s Homicide

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of his wife last December after lawmen deduced from an autopsy report that her death was a homicide, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Kenneth McCrimmon, 63, of 1168 Truelove Road, was taken into custody and booked into the Coffee County jail on a charge of felony murder, said Wooten.

On Dec. 26, Coffee County deputies were dispatched to the Truelove Road home at 7:48 a.m. after McCrimmon reported that he had found his wife, Jennifer McCrimmon, lying on a floor, cold and unresponsive, said Wooten.

“Deputies determined at the time she was deceased,” said Wooten. “Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. They then requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in processing the scene.”

Wooten said the autopsy was requested at that time and lawmen recently received the report that the woman was murdered.

“Based on the findings of the autopsy, deputies arrested McCrimmon Monday and charged him with felony murder,” said Wooten. “He remains in the Coffee County jail.”

Wooten declined to say how the woman died.

