Douglas Man Charged With Cruelty To Child

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man was arrested and jailed on child cruelty charges after striking a 10-year-old victim in the face and spanking him with a wooden stick, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Wilbern Bremon Powell, 69, was taken into custody and charged with first degree cruelty to a child, along with two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, said Wooten.

Deputies responded to the area of First Avenue South around 4 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a report of a child being hit in the face, said Wooten. Deputies observed red marks on the victim’s face and neck.

“The victim, along with other minors present at the location, told deputies the offender, identified as Powell, had spanked the child with a wooden stick until it broke, before slapping him across the face,” said Wooten.

Deputies met with Powell, who confirmed the children’s account of the incident.

“Powell said he began spanking the victim with a stick because the child refused to take his medication,” the sheriff said. “Authorities learned that the victim resided with Powell, but the two were not related.”

The Department of Family and Children’s Services was notified and responded to the scene.

Powell was transported to the Coffee County Jail.