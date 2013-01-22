Douglas Battery Suspect Is Jailed In Colo.

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man wanted by Coffee County law enforcement authorities since May 2018 has been captured in Colorado, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten. Michael Lorn Chapman, wanted here on charges of aggravated battery and terroristic threats, fled the state of Georgia, “but apparently couldn’t flee from his propensity to commit crimes,” said Wooten. He said Chapman caused “quite a stir” in a Colorado community last week before being apprehended by a SWAT team and the Arvada, Colo. Police Department. According to Arvada police, officers responded to a residential area just prior to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in an attempt to arrest Chapman, who was wanted not only on the outstanding charges from Georgia but also for felony domestic violence in Colorado, Wooten said. Officers including regional SWAT and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies spent several hours searching the area to no avail, said Wooten. “Then around 7:30 the following morning, an Arvada resident reported seeing a man matching Chapman’s description walking in the area,” said Wooten. “Officers set up a perimeter and soon learned that Chapman had broken into an occupied home. A dog in the home chased Chapman to the basement. Police then arrested Chapman inside the residence without further incident.” Wooten said Chapman incurred a new charge of burglary in reference to that incident and is now incarcerated at the Jefferson County (Colo.) Detention Center.A Douglas man is caught in a Colorado basement by SWAT team members.