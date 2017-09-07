Double Duty Thievery

ALMA — An Alma woman was arrested Wednesday for shoplifting, and within three hours of being released from jail, was arrested — again — on new shoplifting charges, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

The Alma Police Department responded Wednesday to a theft by shoplifting call at Julie’s Gifts and Boutique, said Leslie. Officers discovered Pamela Lovejoy, 55, of Alma, had attempted to steal two T-shirts and three pairs of leggings valued at a total of $75.

The officers arrested Lovejoy for theft by shoplifting, said Leslie. Lovejoy was processed for the offense and released on her own recognizance, the chief said.

“Within three hours of her release, police learned Lovejoy had entered Fred’s, a retail store, and stole a bed sheet set valued at $39.95,” said Leslie. “Lovejoy had left the store before law enforcement arrival. We secured an arrest warrant for Lovejoy and later arrested Lovejoy at a residence in Alma.”

Leslie said Lovejoy is currently in the Bacon County jail awaiting a magistrate bond hearing.