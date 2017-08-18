District 4 Lt. Governor Kathy Harrell

Kiwanis District 4 Lt. Governor Kathy Harrell shared several memories of her soon-to-be-completed year of service with members of the Waycross Kiwanis Club at their weekly meeting Friday. Harrell, a Jesup resident, expressed excitement about “passing the banner” to her successor, Waycross Kiwanis Club President Debi Pearce, in Atlanta next month and added that she is making plans to attend the 2018 Kiwanis International Convention in Las Vegas next year. She recalled fond memories of attending the July 2015 Kiwanis Convention and beginning her training in Marietta before visiting all of the District 4 Kiwanis clubs. She also discussed helping the St. Marys club celebrate their 65th anniversary, attending Savannah’s Student-Teacher Banquet last year, and visiting Waycross during Hurricane Matthew, as well as attending the club’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser. Reading excerpts from a recent issue of Kiwanis Magazine, she asked, “What if Kiwanis did not exist here? Where do we go and how do we move on?” She then urged the Kiwanians to “work on membership this year and share your personal stories of Kiwanis.” In closing, she said, “Thank you for the giving me the opportunity to serve you this year.” Following the program, Harrell answered members’ questions and was congratulated and thanked by Pearce. The Waycross Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at Jerry J’s on Plant Avenue.