Detectives Make Drug Cases Here

Ware County detectives made several drug arrests over the last few days, some for possession of controlled substances during traffic stops and others after communication by the suspects who were seeking to purchase drugs, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

On Friday, George David Young, 48, of 1814 Gibbs St., was arrested in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive when Sgt. Robert Weiss recognized him as being wanted on outstanding warrants, said Royal.

Young was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methadone (Schedule II), possession of oxycodone (Schedule II) and possession of both with intent to distribute. Royal said

Weiss and Deputy Blake Lewis seized 49 oxycodone pills, five grams of methamphetamine, a sandwich bag containing levofloxacin (a schedule drug) and several white pills. Young was booked into the Ware County jail and remained there this morning.

Also on Friday, Royal said drug detectives arrested John Benjamin Lawrence III, 31, of Jesup, after he met them at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive in an attempt to purchase morphine, roxycodone and xanax. He was charged with possession and use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction and driving with a suspended license, Royal said. Lawrence’s communication had been intercepted by the detectives and the sting was set at 12:45 p.m. He was taken to the Ware County jail where he remains.

In another case, deputies arrested Steven Robert Dixon, 30, of Screven, in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive and charged him with attempting to purchase narcotics after they intercepted his communications asking for morphine, roxycodone and xanax. He was in the same vehicle as Lawrence, Royal said.