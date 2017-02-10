Deputy Discovers Meth Inside Weaving Vehicle

A traffic stop on Knight Avenue Thursday afternoon resulted in the arrests of the driver and her passenger on drug charges, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Deputy Paul Carter saw a 1998 Mercury Villager minivan turn off the South Georgia Parkway onto Knight Avenue westbound at 1:45 p.m. and noticed the driver was having a problem staying in the proper lane.

After passing Southside Baptist Church, Carter made a traffic stop and identified the driver and passenger, then learned both are on probation, said Royal.

Jennifer Nicole Murray, 28, of the 300 block of Pendleton Street, and Christopher Dwight Hagan, 29, of the 1800 block of Madison Street, were taken into custody by Carter. Royal said Murray is charged with failure to maintain a lane and possession of methamphetamine that was found on the driver’s side of the car following an alert by his canine officer.

Hagan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Royal said.

After Carter’s canine indicated the presence of narcotics, Royal said, Carter found a blue plastic bag on the floorboard containing crystal methamphetamine and then found a woman’s zipper wallet holding two straws with crystal meth residue on them, Royal said.

Both of the suspects remained in the Ware County jail this morning, he said.