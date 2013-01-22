Deer Causes Wreck; Drugs Found In Vehicle In Ditch

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal, said. When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver and a backseat passenger had fled, but a front seat passenger was there, though stunned and confused, said Royal. The man, Derrick Washington, of the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, was charged with possession of Schedule I drugs (ecstasy), Schedule II drugs (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana, the sheriff said. Deputies found inside the vehicle two bags of marijuana, a quantity of ecstasy and oxycodone pills, along with $581 in the interior of the vehicle. “The identity of the driver and the second passenger have not been determined yet, but we are continuing this investigation,” said Royal. Deputy Dakota York and Cpl. Jonathan Oliver took Washington to the Ware County jail and are searching for the other two, Royal said.