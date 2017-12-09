December 9, 2017

Cynthia Anne Parker

Cynthia Anne Parker, 57, of Frederick, Md., died Friday (Dec. 1, 2017) peacefully, but unexpectedly at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 26, 1960, the daughter of the late Eugene M. Parker Jr., of Waycross, and Annetta J. Billups, of Norfolk, Va.

She attended Waycross High School in the late 1970s and was a licensed cosmetologist by trade. She moved west to Colorado long ago where she loved the Rocky Mountains and the crisp Colorado air.

Although she had long suffered from serious underlying medical conditions, she enjoyed the company of her many friends, traveling when she could, her nieces and life itself. She was a vibrant and beloved daughter, sister and aunt — may she finally rest in peace.

She is survived by her loving brother, Christopher A. Parker, of Frederick, Md., step-sister Mikayla Petty, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and two nieces, Melissa A. Brown, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Aryn C. Parker, of El Paso, Texas.

Memorialization is by cremation. As she is a direct descendant of Randall McDonald Bennett, her ashes will be interred at the Bennett Cemetery in Millwood. Details will be announced.

Roosevelt Taylor

Roosevelt Taylor, 83, died Friday (Dec. 8, 2017) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Mary L. Engram

A funeral for Mary L. Engram was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.