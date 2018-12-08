December 8, 2018

Peggy Queen Jones

Peggy Queen Jones, 79, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Thursday (Dec. 6, 2018).

She was born March 2, 1939 in Asheville, N.C., and lived most of her young life in Hoboken, Ga., where she was the captain of the girl’s basketball team.

She married Robert P. Jones on June 6, 1957 and they moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla. in 1958.

Her family remembers her as one of the hardest working women you would ever meet and nothing was too hard for her to tackle. She was self-employed, owning a cleaning company and also painted houses. She was also a beautician at Beach Beauty Salon for a while and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mabel Queen, her brothers, Jimmy, Johnny, Rex and Mitchell, and a sister, Syble.

She leaves behind, her husband of 61 years, Robert P. Jones; her daughters, Robin Jones and Debby Portier, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; sisters, Shirley (Major) Knippers, of Nahunta, and Dorothy (Carroll) Cox, of Brunswick; sister-in-law, Bonnie Queen, of Everett, Wash.; grandchildren, Bobby (Gina) Fertgus, Angel Portier and Rowdy Portier, all of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Lydia and Bobby.

The family will receive friends from 10 until a.m. Monday at Oxley-Heard.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard with the Rev. Pat Ennis officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Hoboken Cemetery in Hoboken, at 3:30 p.m. later that day with the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

The family requests that memorials be made in her name to Families in Transition (FIT), c/o Nassau County School Board, 1201 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, Fla. 32034

Family and friends may share memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Deacon James L. Mills

Deacon James Lee Mills, 88, affectionately known as “Flat Top,” died Thursday (Dec. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a brief illness.

Friends and family may call at the family residence, 403 Union St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Peter Aulden O’Steen

A graveside service for Peter Aulden O’Steen was held Friday afternoon at High Bluff Cemetery in Hoboken with David Jacobs officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. King

A funeral for Barbara L. King was held Friday morning at Grace Episcopal Church with Father Ted Clarkson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.