December 8, 2017

Mary Elizabeth Engram

Mary Elizabeth Laughinghouse Engram, 92, died Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 6, 2017) at her residence after a short illness.

A Ware County native and lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Donald Leroy Laughinghouse Sr. and Ida Ruth Ray Laughinghouse. She attended Waycross Public Schools and was a member of Second Baptist Church. Later, she retired from the Southern Bell Business Office in Waycross after 40 years.

Survivors include two sons, Lawrence “Larry” Ashley Engram Jr., of Waycross, and James Brian Engram (late wife, Susan), of Blackshear; one granddaughter, Lindsey Thomas (husband, Jason); one sister, Glenna Griffis Lampp, of Waycross; step-sister, Gwen Lewis, of Valdosta; several nieces and nephews including Bruce and Donna Crawford, Donnie and Faye Laughinghouse, Terry Laughinghouse, Pam Sperry, all of Waycross, John and Diane Griffis, of Blackshear, Tim and Holly Griffis, of Milton; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a very special friend, Sandy Allen, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested a private burial of her ashes to be held at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Donald Clark Knowles

Donald Clark Knowles, 79, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 6, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Columbus to the late Edmond Spencer and Rosa Gertrude Napier Knowles. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University.

He lived in the Columbus area for many years and was a pipe fitter with Local No. 52 and moved to Waycross in 2014.

He was an avid turkey hunter and enjoyed woodworking, flea markets and antiques. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Knowles and David Knowles, and one sister, Helen Carlisle.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy K. Powell (husband, the Rev. Brian Powell), of Waycross, and Melinda Knowles (husband, Seungjoon Kim), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Justin Powell, Logan Powell, Rua Ava Kim, Lia Rose Kim; one great-grandchild, Colton Powell; three sisters, Mary Miles, of Columbus, Anne Williamson, of Columbus, Virginia Coleman, of Niceville, Fla.; one brother, Charles Knowles, of Juneau, Alaska; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Chief Billy G. Lovett

A funeral for retired Fire Chief Billy G. Lovett was held Thursday afternoon at River of Life Church with Bishop Raymond Burch, the Rev. Stephen Lovett, the Rev. Alton Carter and the Rev. Frank Gupton officiating.

Fire Department honors were given by the Fire Honor Guard. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Battalion Chief Dee Meadows, Battalion Chief Jimmy Brown, Battalion Chief Jim Blackburn, Captain Roger Smith, Captain Thomas Haddock and Captain Randell Miles.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Laverne O’Berry

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for Laverne Durrance O’Berry, 72, was held Thursday afternoon at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Ion Johns.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chris King, Russell Roberson, Colby Thornton, Jimmy Ruger, Trent Dixon, Jason Jewell and Brodee Roberson.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.