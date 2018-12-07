December 7, 2018

Pansy Lee Woods Peek

Pansy Lee Woods Peek, 96, died Thursday (Dec. 6, 2018) at The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods in Sarasota, Fla.

She was a native of Waycross and lived most of her life in Waycross. A Wacona School graduate, she retired from the men’s department at J.C. Penny’s. She was currently a member of Jamestown Baptist Church and the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class, but she was formerly a longtime member of Hebardville Baptist Church where she played the piano for years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Barber “I.B.” Woods and Anna Jane Smith Woods, her husband, James Kay Peek Jr., a great-granddaughter, Kierston Baye Dial, and eight siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Kay Hill (Kevin), of Waycross; one son, Tim Peek (friend, Bernie), of Sarasota, Fla.; four grandchildren, Kenny Ray Dial (Lindsey), of Kuna, Idaho, Kevin Lee Dial (Brooke), of Waycross, Kimberly Donato, of Coronado, Calif., and Kaleb Hill, of Waycross; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Makayla, Lydia, Khloe, Colton, Addilyn and Keaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Faithful Followers Sunday School Class is asked to meet at 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, 3800 ABC Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Phillip Michael Funk

A celebration of life for Phillip Michael Funk will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2011 Darling Ave.

A visitation at 12:30 p.m. will precede the memorial service.

He died at Memorial Satilla Health on Nov. 23.

Angelia Jeanette Morgan

NAHUNTA — Angelia Jeanette Morgan, 52, of Nahunta, passed away Wednesday morning (Dec. 5, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Blackshear, she was the daughter of Jeanette Crews Morgan, of Nahunta, and the late Paul Valdes Morgan Sr. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifton Morgan, Annie Mae Morgan, Randall Crews and Janie Walker Crews.

She was a press operator for Precip Tech and was a member of Nahunta Church of God. She loved fishing, camping and being at the river.

Survivors include her son, Vance Morgan, of Florida; a grandson, Chance Morgan; her mother, Jeanette Morgan, of Nahunta; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Tony and Sandra Morgan, of Jacksonville, Bruce Morgan, of Hillard, and Paul Morgan, of Nahunta; her beloved dog, Putput; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in Rob Lewis Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Zack Morgan, Michael Crews, Billy Crews Jr., Steven Morgan, Dalton Lee and Sheldon Crews.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

James B. Shaw Sr.

James Burton Shaw Sr., 85, died Thursday (Dec. 6, 2018) at Eastman Healthcare and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.

He was born in Portland, Maine but resided Savannah most of his life before moving to Blackshear in 1987. He was formerly employed with American Cyanamid in Savannah, the City of Waycross Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Okefenokee Swamp Park.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a son of the late Norman Shaw and Essie Tardy Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Shaw, of Blackshear, a son, James Shaw Jr., of Blackshear, a daughter, Pamela Nelson, of Titusville, Fla., and four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William ‘Buddy’ King

A memorial service for William “Buddy” King, 71, of Blackshear, took place Thursday afternoon at 2 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Bishop Kenneth Hayes and Brother Sylvester Scurry officiating.

Burial followed in the New Home Cemetery in Offerman.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.