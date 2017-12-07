December 7, 2017

Eloise Poole Taylor

A celebration of life service for Mother Eloise Poole Taylor, 89, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John Moss is pastor.

Apostle Janice Thomas will preside and Bishop Albert Bussey Jr., pastor of Victory Temple, will bring words of comfort.

She was born Aug, 8, 1918 in Axson (Atkinson County) to the late Ernest Poole and Annie Mae Boyd Poole. She was the second of eight children. She lived most of her life in Waresboro and Waycross. She received her formal education from the Ware County School System.

She received Christ at an early age and continued her Christian walk serving in the church where she was needed. She enjoyed good preaching and gospel singing. She loved everybody and often had a word of advice for the young folks (the old ones, too). She was a great prayer Warrior.

She was a very active member of Mason Temple Church of God In Christ, where Elder James Pharmes is pastor, and served as the church Mother.

She was married to the late Eddie D. Taylor Sr., and they were blessed to be the parents of 12 children, four of whom preceded her in death, Ceolla Taylor, Ell Mae Taylor, Eddie D. Taylor Jr. and Daisy James.

On Thursday afternoon (Nov. 30, 3017) God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home to eternal rest.

In addition to her parents, husband and four children, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jacqueline “Precious” Taylor, a great-great-grandson, Deandre Humphreys Jr., and two brothers, Lonnie Poole and Burnice Poole.

She leaves a rich legacy in her daughters, Linda Williams (Eugene), of Savannah, Avis Bailey, Vivian Taylor, Alenia Pharmes (Ernest), all of Waycross, Elizabeth Burden, of Blackshear; her sons, Norris Taylor (Laura), of Brunswick, and Emmanuel Taylor (Annetta), of Valdosta and Corinthian Taylor Sr. (Michelle), of Albany: her sisters, Rosa Bell, Lelia Mae Baldwin and Mary Ann Parrish, all of Waycross: two brothers, Tommie Poole (Angie), of St. Marys, and Robert Poole (Betty), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Lou Venia Poole, of Waycross, 35 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. She also leaves to cherish her memory many friends.

Friends are being received at the Taylor residence, 1425 Commons St., and at the home of her daughter, Avis Taylor Bailey, 1310 Assembly St. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mason Temple COGIC, 800 Daniel St.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Waresboro Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Herbert Z. Raulerson

Herbert Z. Raulerson, 88, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 5, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was born in Hortense to the late Thomas Earl Raulerson and Florrie Bennett Raulerson. He worked as a car inspector for ACL, SCL and CSX Railroad for more than 40 years before his retirement in 1991.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Big Brothers Sunday School Class.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Kicklighter Raulerson, and a sister, Freida Fox.

He is survived by three children, Gerald W. “Jerry” Strickland (wife, Diane), of Waycross, Deidre S. Howard (husband, Steve), of Southside, Ala., Bruce Raulerson (wife, Kim), of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Bryan Strickland, Brandon Harper, Heather Brooke Cooper, Kaleigh Elizabeth Raulerson, Heather Bishop; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harry Raulerson, Ty Raulerson (wife, Ann); two sisters, Reba (husband, Gerhardt), and Jerrell Barry; caregiver and special family friends, James and Dawn Smith and family, of Waycross,;and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, “Building Fund,” 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Cora Lee Jones

Cora Lee Jones, 79, of Wayne County, departed her earthly home Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2017) after a brief illness at the Harborview Nursing Home in Jesup, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born June 1, 1938 in Odum to the late Hannah Jackson and the late Williams Jones. She was educated in the Odum (Wayne County) School System. During her early years, she did domestic work and was a dishwasher for the O’Quinn Cafe. She was a member of the Good Hope Holiness Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Daisey Bell Jackson, Lottie M. Duhart, Ella Mae Bryant and Eva Jackson.

Left to cherish her memories are a son, Bobby Jones Sr., Odum, two brothers, Richard Jackson (Bertha), Jesup, and Burrough Jackson (Phyllis), Odum, three grandchildren, Bobby Jones Jr., Atlanta, and Quintina Jones and Brittay Jones, both of Screven, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. at the home of her brother and sister law, Richard and Bertha Jackson, 84 Survey Road, Jesup.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Hope Holiness Church, 747 Railroad St., Odum. Bishop Leroy Jackson is the pastor and Elder Bobby Jones Jr. will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Odum City Cemetery.

The family is also receiving friends at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Bertha Jackson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Engram

Mary L. Engram, 92, died Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 6, 2017) at her residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

William Elvis Hester

A funeral for William Elvis Hester was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Jackson Howell presiding.

The invocation was by Ricky Fussell, eulogy by Terry Harris.

Speakers were Paul Wayne Hester and Conrad Johnson and the benediction was by Josh Cardwell.

Burial followed in Enon Cemetery.

Graveside dedicatory prayer was offered by Jerry Hester.

Pallbearers were Daniel Hester, Andrew Hester, Ricki Wilkerson, Maurice Mobley, Tommy Cooper and Eugene Hester.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.