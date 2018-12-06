December 6, 2018

Mildred Kerr

Mildred I. Kerr, 94, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday (Dec. 5, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Gadsden, Ala. but moved shortly thereafter and was raised in Quincy, Fla. She moved to Waycross over 60 years ago where she spent a majority of her adult life working at the King Edward Cigar Factory. She left Waycross and moved on the coast near Brunswick for a brief period of time, before moving back and settling in Blackshear.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

She enjoyed attending horse shows with her daughter Charlotte and son-in-law Jimmy, and loved any moment she was able to spend with her family.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip W. Kerr, and two brothers, Willie D. Harrell and Robert Harrell.

She is survived by three children, Charlotte Dixon and her husband Jimmy, of Blackshear, Phyliss Eubanks and her husband Kary, of Shiloh, Ga., William Kerr, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.;, three grandchildren, Buck Smith and his wife Julie, Christi Morneault and her husband Brian, Ryder Dixon and his wife Paula; six great-grandchildren, McKenzie Dixon, Chelsea Duke, Shelby Smith, Emma Smith, Cuyler Morneault, Colby Morneault; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Eurisha April Thomas

Eurisha April Lelola Thomas, 31, of Nahunta, passed away suddenly Sunday (Dec. 2, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born June 12, 1987 in Fort Huachua, Ariz. to Benjamin Earl Thomas and Rosalyn Williams Thomas.

She was a graduate of Brantley County High School, class of 2005. She was an avid and enthusiastic hospitality industry member.

She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Janie Grady, grandfathers, Roscoe Williams, Jr., Rev. Robert L. Williams and John Bo Doyle, an aunt, Tina Doyle-Spates, and godfather, the Rev. Bruce Roundtree.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories two daughters, Malauni and Marli Thomas, Nahunta; her parents, Benjamin Earl Thomas Sr. (Tammy), Columbus, and Rosalyn (Gary) Tootle, Glennville; three sisters, Teri Thomas, Valley, Ala., Ben’Nisha Thomas, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Malaysia Thomas, Columbus; two brothers, Benjamin Earl Thomas Jr. (Dallas), Fort Campbell, Ky., and Silas Williams, Glennville; nieces and nephews, Elijah, Chrislyn Rae, Javonte, Victor, Jasmine and Jamiayah; three grandmothers, Lelia Cooper Doyle, Nahunta, Ruby Doyle, Millen, and Mary Williams, Augusta; aunts, Willie Mae Doyle, Folkston, Kerry Williams, Angeanette West, Faye Attical and Lisha Hill; two mother/aunts Angela (Thomas) Cooper and Janice (Robert) Roberson, both of Nahunta; uncle, Larry Champion; godmother, Vivian Gilchrist, Nahunta; a host of other aunts and uncles; three special godsisters, Jerica Parrish, Kaylee Edgy and Tangee Hall; three godbrothers, Brad Thomas, Gerald and Travis Hall; and a multitude of cousins and friends who truly loved and will miss her.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her aunt and uncle, Angela and Thomas Cooper, 105 Hall St., in Nahunta.

The cortege will assemble at 105 Hall St., Nahunta, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross (the Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor). Pastor Stanley Evans from Greater New Miracle First Born Church, Nahunta, will deliver words of comfort to the family.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery, Waynesville.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Inman Morgan

Jeanette Inman Morgan, 83, of Blackshear, died late Tuesday night (Dec. 4, 2018) at Harborview Pierce County after an extended illness.

She was born in Pearson to the late Vernie Lee Inman and Marie Green Inman and made her home in Waycross for the majority of her life.

She worked as a CNA for Baptist Village Retirement Communities for many years. She left Baptist Village in order to stay home and care for her husband who was in declining health. She was a member of University Blvd. Church of God.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, taking family pictures and creating family photo albums. More than anything, she loved her quiet time, reading her Bible and memorizing scripture.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Morgan, her daughter, Esther Franklin, two grandsons, Jeffrey Meeks and Eric Meeks, one great-grandson, Ethan Cooper, and five brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four children, Hershal Morgan (wife Jan), of Brantley County, Debra Morgan, of Brantley County, Teresa Ralph (longtime companion Wiley Jordan), of Blackshear, John W. Morgan Jr., of Brantley County; nine grandchildren, Monica Brantley (husband Lance), Chris Ralph, Heather Franklin, Melody Long, Hershal Johnson, Melisa Adams (husband Donald), David Franklin, Jimmy Franklin and Tammy Franklin; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Shelton Inman (wife Wanice), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Vivian Wilson Pierce

Vivian Frances Wilson Pierce, 79, entered eternal rest Friday afternoon (Nov. 30, 2018) after an extended illness at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 5, 1939 to the late Richard Wilson and Cornelia Griffin Wilson. She was the third child of eight children.

She was a graduate of Center High School, class of 1959. She met and married the late Remer Pierce Sr. She was employed as a dietary cook for 30-plus years for Memorial Hospital and Pierce County Nursing Home.

She was a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

Her hobbies were tending to her flowers, word search, cooking, baking and rocking in her rocking chair on her front porch as she talked to her family members and or friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Verndell Wilson Brown, Myrtice Wilson Bellamy and Artice Mae Wilson Johnson, one brother, Alton Wilson, and one stepson, Ronnie Kates.

She is survived by two sons, Remer Pierce Jr., Brunswick, and Curtis Pierce, Waycross; one step-daughter, Carla Howard (husband Nelson), Bristol; six grandchildren; Remer Pierce III, Remone Pierce, Rashawn Pierce, April Pierce, Curtis “Thie” Fluker and Lea King; five great grandchildren; two step-granddaughters, Briesha Howard and Narkeyta Collins (husband Daryl), one step-grandson, Sean Howard; two sisters, Thewana Parrish, of Portsmouth, Va., and Terrie McGauley (husband Marion), of Blackshear; one brother, Clinton Wilson (wife Mopsy), of Savannah; two brothers-in-law, Elijah Brown and Perry Bellamy Sr., Waycross; a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and loving friends, including a very devoted friend, Mrs. Helen Moss.

The celebration of life services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., Waycross where the Rev. Norris Woods is pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Diocese Bishop John A. Moss, pastor of Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St.

The body will be in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour. Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 318 Glass St., on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday during visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. Calls are being received at the family residence, 318 Glass St., and at the residence of her niece and nephew-in-law, Cheryl and Kelvin Middleton, 303 Glass St.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Peter Aulden O’Steen

Peter Aulden O’Steen, 73, died Wednesday morning (Dec. 5, 2018) at his residence near Hoboken following an extended illness.

He was a native of Ware County where he lived for most of his life before moving to Brantley County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cleveland O’Steen and Zoney Hall O’Steen, his birth mother, Dorothy O’Steen Cribb, an infant son, Peter John O’Steen, and a sister, Linda “Susie” Cribb.

He served as a pilot with the United States Air Force. He continued his love of aviation after serving in the military and earned his certified flight instructor license and also served as a Federal Aviation Agency designated flight examiner.

He retired as a clerk with CSX Railroad.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Ammons O’Steen, of Hoboken; a son, Cleve O’Steen, of Waycross; three daughters, Megan O’Steen and Holly Hersey, both of Hoboken, and Betsy Rosser (husband David). of Morrison, Colo.; grandchildren, Marc Hersey, Elly and Will O’Steen, of Hoboken, and Mason and Owen Rosser, of Morrison, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Abel Hersey, of Hoboken; a sister, Janice Cribb Day, of Marietta; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.