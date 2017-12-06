December 6, 2017

Chief Billy G. Lovett

Retired Fire Chief Billy G. Lovett, 84, died Monday (Dec. 4, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Hospital following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and was employed by the City of Waycross Fire Department in 1959. He served many capacities such as assistant fire chief, lieutenant fire inspector/fire marshal, state certified captain of arson investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshall of Waycross/Ware County, and retired as fire chief of the Waycross Fire Department.

He was a member of the board of directors for American Red Cross and an instructor for Georgia Heart Association, instructor in using jaws of life for extrication, certified instructor in fire fighting. He was also an instructor at Ware Tech for day care workers, fire safety to industrial workers, nursing students in first aid, CPR and many more.

He was a member of the Ware County Exchange Club and served in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict. He was a member of River of Life Church (formerly Brunel Street Church of God) where he served as the church clerk for 25 years and Adult Men’s Sunday School teacher for 35 years.

He was a son of the late Rev. Clen Lovett and Jane Booth Lovett. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lovett, a brother, Robert Lovett, and a sister, Delores Odum Brown.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Griffin Lovett, of Waycross, three children, Sharon Radford (husband, Chad), of Waycross, the Rev. Stephen Lovett (wife, Brenda), of Waycross, and Ramey Griffin, of Waycross, three grandchildren, Devin Radford, of Waycross, Sabrina Keheley, of Douglasville, and Jackson Brinkman, of Waycross, a brother, Jimmy Lovett, of Manor, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at River of Life Church (formerly Brunel Street Church of God). Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Matlean ‘De-De’ Farmer

A celebration of life service for Matlean D. Farmer, 66, will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Johnny Arnold, offering words of comfort.

“De-De,” as she was affectionately known, was born Oct. 31, 1951 in Waycross to the late Johnny Farmer Sr. and Mary Ann Butler Farmer.

She received her formal education in the Waycross Public Schools System graduating from Center High School in 1969. She was a member of the Center High Tigers basketball team under the leadership of Marie Benton. In August 1969 she attended South Georgia College in Douglas and from 1972 to 1975 she attended Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla., where she earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology. She returned to Waycross and worked for JC Penney and later was employed at the Department of Family and Children (DFCS) in Douglas. She later transferred to Waycross DFCS as a social worker for many years until her retirement.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a member of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

On Monday morning (Dec. 4, 2017), God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home after an illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Deacon Johnny Lee Farmer Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include a devoted and loving sister, Shelia Farmer Williams; a niece that looked to her as a mother, Angelia Farmer Knight; nephews, Charles Williams V, Rakim Knight, Kenneth Chapel, Collins Farmer, Johnny Farmer III (Felecia) and Antonio Farmer (Tina); a sister-in-law, Betty Farmer; cousins including Marion Leaphart (Tina), Sandra Leaphart, Natalie Farmer, Marilyn Farmer; other relatives, devoted friends and caretakers, Willease Gibson, Darlene Robinson and Bridgett Walker and other friends.

Friends are being received at the Farmer residence, 903 Coachman St. Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Olivia ‘Libby’ Wilson

Olivia “Libby” Wilson, 69, died Friday (Dec. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Hospital in Waycross.

She was a native of Waycross, born to the union of Rosa Lee Shaw and Nathan Ready who preceded her in death. She was the oldest of two and was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Nathan Ready.

She met and married her first husband, Charles Holmes, and to this union a child was born, Tonya Holmes. She later married Vernon Wilson and this union brought two more children, Nakisha and Nina Wilson.

She received her formal education in the Ware County School System and received her G.E.D. in 1968. She was a former employee of the Ware County Board of Education and Slash Pine EMC. Her work history included several food service assignments. She enjoyed cooking and made sure everyone was fed.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Tonya Ross (Billy), Nakisha Coley (Ronnie), and Nina Wilson, all of Waycross, five grandchildren, Teshavious Wilson, Tenekia Jenkins (Ira), Billy Holmes, Olivia Holmes and Ramiyah Coley, two great-grandchildren, Teshaun Wilson and Teshara Wilson, her aunt, Ruby Cutler, of Tampa, Fla., her caregivers, La’tijah Day and Valerie Jenkins, a special pet, Iciss Wilson, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Wiley O. Sims

Wiley O. Sims, 89, of Marietta, passed away peacefully Sunday (Dec. 3, 2017) after a short illness at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta.

He was born July 12, 1928 to the late Wiley Harrison Sims and the late Abby Meeks Sims in Birmingham, Ala. He was raised in Vero Beach, Fla., and after high school, attended the University of Florida, graduating with a BS degree in agriculture.

A lifelong Gator football fan, he was nonetheless heard to remark after a disappointing Florida season, “Same old Gators …” His patience and faithfulness was rewarded in 1996, 2006 and 2008, when Florida won the national championship.

After graduation, he went to work for Winn-Dixie in Jacksonville, Fla., where he met Susie Helen Lee, of Hoboken, and within a short time the two were married. He spent three years active duty in the United States Air Force and went to work for Kraft Foods upon his honorable discharge.

He also served 21 years in the Air National Guard and retired having attained the rank of major. His career with Kraft Foods kept the young family on the move, taking them to many places, primarily in north Florida and south Georgia.

A devoted family man, and tireless provider, he nevertheless found time to involve himself in many extracurricular activities including active involvement in all of his children’s activities, never once missing a game or a performance.

He also was active in church, serving as Sunday School teacher and deacon as well as in other capacities. After retiring from Kraft Foods, Wiley and Susie moved to be near their daughters in Marietta.

He was known to others for his unfailing wit and sense of humor and strong sense of integrity. He instilled these traits in his children and lived his life according to Galatians chapter 5 — exercising the fruits of the spirit through works of the flesh. He was seldom idle, always looking for some task that needed to be accomplished, often engaging himself in yard work, woodworking or some other hobby that would catch his active imagination.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Susie Lee Sims, their son, Wiley Keith Sims (wife, Kam), of Tampa, Fla., son, Lindsay Wade Sims (wife, Kay), of Tampa, Fla., daughter, Susan Sims Marshall (husband, Greg), of Kennesaw, and daughter, Julia Lee Harris (husband, Gary), of Marietta, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The funeral will be held 3 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

The family requests that those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers may do so by contributing to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Herbert Z. Raulerson

Herbert Z. Raulerson, 88, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 5, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Laverne D. O’Berry

BLACKSHEAR — Laverne Durrance O’Berry, 72, of Offerman, passed away late Monday evening (Dec. 4, 2017) at Harborview Nursing Home in Blackshear following a lengthy illness.

Born in Nicholls Oct. 17, 1945, she lived in Pierce County most of her adult life. She was a homemaker and was of the Church of God faith. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed listening to Gospel music and reading. She was most proud of her grandbabies and dearly loved them all.

She was a daughter of the late Elmer Levin and Nora Morris Durrance. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Ruger, a great-grandchild, Asher Dixon, and by three brothers, Buddy, Willie and Jimmy Durrance.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jimmy O’Berry, of Offerman; three daughters, Tammy (Alan) King, Debbie (Russ) Roberson and Jeannie (Whitey) Thornton, all of Offerman; a son-in-law, Jimmy (Alicia) Ruger, of Blackshear; two sisters, Nancey (David) Batten, of Nicholls, and Shirley (Joe) Jewell, of Douglas; a brother, Junior Durrance, of Guyton; 10 grandchildren, Chris (Amber) King, Kristi (Austin) Dixon, John King, LeAnna Roberson, Russell Roberson, Leah (Jess) Mattox, Ashley Thornton, Colby Thornton, Alisha Strickland and Stacey (Jason) Sullivan, Mandy (Eddie) Beverly and Megan Ruger.; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

John T. ‘Johnny’ Griffin

A funeral for John T. “Johnny” Griffin was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Lee officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Edward Cobb, Eddie Dryden, Mike Lee, Donny McClain, Ronny McClain and Freddie Wilson.

