December 5, 2018

Doris Wynell Beverly

Doris Wynell “Nell” Beverly passed from her earthly home in Waycross to her heavenly home Saturday (Dec. 1, 2018) at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Nov. 12, 1941 in Cordele, she was the daughter of Owen and Minnie Moore. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Everett Moore, of Cordele, Robert Moore, of Avon Park, Fla., two sons, Johnny E. Williams and Jamie Larome, and two daughters, Betty Mae and Nancy Marie.

She moved to Waycross in 1996 from Savannah.

She was a devoted member of Southside Baptist Church. She was previously a member of Hosanna Church and Woodard Chapel Church. She loved her church family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, the love of her life, James Ray Beverly, of Waycross; daughter, Jennifer Beverly (Frederick) Schwalenberg, of Waycross; son, Audie Ray Beverly (Kim), of Blackshear; daughter, Tammy Jean Price, of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Koda Rae Jacobs (John), of Waycross, Jessica Mizell (T.C.), of Orlando, Fla., Tara Beverly (Johnny Moore), of Blackshear, Justin Beverly, of Orlando, Fla., Nathaniel Bowers, of Hendersonville, N.C., Enock Fraser, of Macclenny, Fla., Charity Price, of New Jersey, Desarae Touart (Tony), of Colorado Springs, Colo., Elicia Schwalenberg, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Christine Schwalenberg, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a special granddaughter, Ivee Jade Beverly, of Waycross; and many other beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Southside Baptist Church on Knight Avenue at 2 p.m. Saturday.

A special thanks is extended to Satilla Hospice of Waycross for their compassion and care.

Jeanette Morgan

Jeanette Morgan, 83, died late Tuesday night (Dec. 4, 2018) at Harborview Pierce County.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Barbara L. King

Barbara L. King, 71, of Darien, formerly of Waycross, died Thursday (Nov. 29, 2018) at Altamaha Nursing Home in Jesup after an extended illness.

She was the widow of the late John H. “Jack” King III, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sylvester Altman Jr.

A funeral for Nolan Sylvester “Fuzzy” Altman Jr. was held Tuesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Carter and the Rev. Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ethan Buchanan, Conner Chancey, Aaron Buchanan, Craig Foreman, Bruce Thomas, John Walsh and Billy Jacobs.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.