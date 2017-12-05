December 5, 2017

Chief Billy Lovett

Retired Waycross Fire Chief Billy Lovett, 84, died Monday night (Dec. 4, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later Music Funeral Home.

William Elvis Hester

William Elvis Hester, 88, of Waycross, died Sunday night (Dec. 3, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

He was born in New Site, Miss., to the late Zollie Worth Hester and Ona Tyre Hester. He served during the Korean War in the United States Army.

He made Waycross his home for the past 46 years. Upon moving to Waycross, he owned and operated Hester Enterprises where he moved, delivered and set up mobile homes.

Early in his life he was a skilled serviceman. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He loved being outdoors, working in his yard, gardening and working on lawn mowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Fussell Hester, and numerous brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joyce Hester, of Waycross; two sons, Paul Wayne Hester (wife, Tamera), of Waresboro, Jerry Hester (wife, Rachael), of Waycross; a daughter, Brenda Hester, of Waycross; five step-children, Betty Cooper, of Valdosta, Wanda Hawkins, of Pearson, Maurice Mobley (wife, Janice), of Pearson, Diann Wilkerson, of Willacoochee, Kenneth Mobley, of Waycross; a brother, Eugene Hester, of Mississippi; 10 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Laverne D. O’Berry

BLACKSHEAR — Laverne Durrance O’Berry, 72, of Offerman, passed away late Monday night (Dec. 4, 2017) at Harborview Nursing Home in Blackshear.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Roy Howard King

BLACKSHEAR — Roy Howard King, 68, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday morning (Nov. 30, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear on June 21, 1949, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was retired from Dixie Road Builders where he drove the fuel truck and did mechanic work on the vehicles.

He wasn’t one to watch sports but he enjoyed watching the Syfy channel, NCIS and westerns. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Lester Avant and Allie Mae Clark King.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Farmer King, who passed away on Sept. 29 of this year, three sisters, Isabella King, Corrine Groce and Earnestine Jones, and a brother, Tony King.

Survivors include his daughter, Dollie Bell Rouse, of Blackshear; his son, Silas Groover, of Waycross; four sisters, Alice (James) Roberson, Sonya (Dewayne) Tuten, Wanda Peacock and Geraldine Walley, all of Blackshear; two brothers, Buddy (Gloria) King and Arnold King, both of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Heather Merritt, Kenny Bell and Amber Emerson; nine great-grandchildren, Austin Merritt, Colton Merritt, Madison Bell, Lexie Merritt, Lalton Merritt, Mallory Rouse, Mason Rouse, Mitchell Bell and Tristin Emerson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel with the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jeffrey Walley, Gary Jones, Tyler Roberson, Danny Roberson, David Rouse and Andy Jones.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

LaToya Altovese Harris

A celebration of life service for LaToya Altovese Harris was held Saturday at Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Renae Sellers presiding.

Old Testament reading was given by Pastor Samuel Sellers III and New Testament reading was made by Pastor Tommy Miller Sr.

Selections were rendered by the Pierce County Young Adult Community Choir (PCYACC), along with reflections by Clarrisa Thomas, Valeria Miller and Brandi Cobb.

Words of comfort — “Take Him at His Word” from John 3:16 were delivered by the pastor of Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church, the Rev. Morris Pate.

Pallbearers were Tchaikousky Thomas II, Foster Turner, Stevie Moody, Timothy Jacobs, Richard Love and Kenneth Moody.

Burial followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.