December 4, 2018

William ‘Buddy’ King

William “Buddy” Barnwell King, 71, of Blackshear, died Saturday night (Dec. 1, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 19, 1947 in Offerman, he was a son of the late William Hampton and Alma Crosby King. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He returned to Pierce County where he was employed as a machinist for CSX Transportation, retiring in 1997.

He will be remembered as a simple man of few words, only speaking what he felt needed to be said. He was also an avid reader and historian and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, James Raulerson and Tommy Sims.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Susan Smith King, of Blackshear; three daughters, Tonya Williams (husband, David), of Brantley County, Karen King and Paula McCauley (husband, Lindsey), all of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Brittany Williams, of Phenix City, Ala., Gaven Williams, Levi Williams and Curtis King, all of Brantley County, Maven Fulton, Sarah Fulton, Hannah McCauley, Kimberlyn McCauley and Shelby Lee, all of Blackshear; four great-grandchildren, Conner and Caylee Denton, both of Phenix City, Ala., Caydon Fulton and Rayla Crawford, both of Blackshear; two sisters, Martha Raulerson and Laverne Sims, both of Blackshear; two nephews, Jimmy Raulerson (wife, Pretzel), of Newport, Va., and Keith Sims, of Blackshear; a special sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith, of Blackshear; his cat and beloved companion, Sable King; and several other relatives.

A memorial service will take place Thursday afternoon at 2 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Home Cemetery.

George W. White Jr.

George Weston White Jr., 73, died Sunday morning (Dec. 2, 2018) at his residence in Pierce County following an extended illness.

He was a native of Waycross and lived most of his life in Ware County prior to making his home in Pierce County since 1995.

He was the son of the late George Weston White Sr. and Leatrice W. White. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Taylor White, a son, George W. White III, and a grandson, Riley White.

He was a member of Kettle Creek Church. He was employed many years with the CSX Railroad and retired as the general supervisor of work equipment.

Survivors include his wife Meriliss McLagan White, of Blackshear; a son, Norman White (wife, Lesley), of Blackshear; grandchildren, Justen White, of Waycross, and Harley White, of Blackshear; a daughter-in-law, Keena White, of Waycross; two sisters, Linda Davis (husband, Wesley), of Brunswick, and Susan W. White (husband, Mike), of Atlanta; a brother, Robert White (wife, Dee), of Atlanta; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kettle Creek Church Building Fund, 2523 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kettle Creek Church.

Burial will be in the Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery near Manor.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Eurisha April Thomas

Eurisha April Lelola Thomas, 31, of Nahunta, passed away suddenly Sunday (Dec. 2, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross.

She was born June 13, 1987 in Fort Huachua, Ariz., to Benjamin Earl Thomas and Rosalyn Williams Thomas.

Bobbie Sue O. Thrift

Bobbie Sue O’Quinn Thrift, 67, of Hoboken, passed away Saturday (Dec. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born in Blackshear, she was the daughter of William Alton O’Quinn and Mary Frances Queen O’Quinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Bucky” Thrift, and her sister, Carolyn Geiger.

She was a member of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, loved computers and was very good with technology. After retiring from Matt’s Jackets and Bobbie’s Monograming, she worked from home under the name of Sue Sew Designs, helping many people in the community, making quilts and jackets.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, William Bucky Thrift (Christina), of Hoboken; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tina Rozier (Michael), of Mershon, and Dustie Suzette Thrift, of Hoboken; seven grandchildren, Ranie Thrift (Glen), of Hoboken, Isaac Davis, of Mershon, Scott Rozier (Lauren), of Blackshear, Robbie Rozier, of Blackshear, Katelyn Rozier, of Mershon, Alyssa Steedley and Sierra Steedley, both of Hoboken; two great-grandchildren, Alayna Thrift and Michael Boone Rozier; a sister, Jean Usher, of Snow Camp, N.C.; several other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Butch Hickox and the Rev. Cliff Adams officiating.

Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ike Blanchard, Joey Queen, Roger Hartley, Levi Crews, B.J. Jacobs and Colby Thrift.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Thursday by 10:30 a.m.

W.M. Larry Cartwright

A funeral for Wilson Marshall “Larry” Cartwright was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shelton Cox officiating.

Burial followed in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brantley Capps, Chase Capps, Dylan Capps, Larry Cartwright Jr., Trevor Spradley and Wesley Spradley.

Joyce Ann Adams

A funeral for Joyce Ann Cheshire Adams was held Monday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Burial will follow Thursday at 3 p.m. at Cox Creek Cemetery in Waresboro.

