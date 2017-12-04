December 4, 2017

William Elvis Hester

William Elvis Hester, 88, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (Dec. 3, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

John T. ‘Johnny’ Griffin

John T. “Johnny” Griffin, 78, died Friday (Dec. 1, 2017) at the University of Florida Health North in Jacksonville, Fla., after a short illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Waycross, son of the late Ida Lou Cannon. He graduated in 1958 from Waycross High School. He served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was a former truck driver, Georgia State Patrol trooper and an employee of Music Funeral Home. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a former member of the Hasan Temple and the Waycross Shrine Club.

He is survived by a sister, Jenny McClain (husband, Donald), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., a niece, Becky Cobb, of Yulee, Fla., three nephews, Donny McClain, of Yulee, Fla., Ronny McClain, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Scott Griffin, of Waycross, and several cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Patricia Parker

A funeral for Patricia V. Parker was held Friday afternoon at New Life Church with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in Waresboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Woody Adams, Adam Collins, Devin McAllister, Dale Poole, Brooks Tanner and Brannan Thompson.

Warren W. Christensen

A funeral for Pastor Warren W. Christensen took place Saturday afternoon at Ware Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Sellers officiating.

Burial was in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Dan Spires, J.C. Wilson, Chris Robinson, Shaun Kasten, Joshua Christensen and Preston Spires.

Brock McCorvey

A funeral for Brock McCorvey took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Lloyd and Jimmy Brantley officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Lawton Sweat, Brian Miller, John Crawford, Brian Fulford, Josh Mixon, “Hub” Rowland, Curtis Cowart and Sean Vaughn.

Honorary pallbearers were Ware County Magnet School class of 2001.

Sandra C. DeLoach

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Sandra Gail “Sandy” Cravey DeLoach, 56, of Blackshear, was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Mike Stone, the Rev. Lynn Harris and the Rev. Richard Golden.

Interment was in the Red Rock Cemetery in Appling County.

Active pallbearers were Bobby Golden, Andy Cravey, Donnie Black, Scotty Hayes, Matt Rodgers, Stacy Wells and Barry Rudd.

Honorary pallbearers were members of her Sunday School class as well as employees of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Chester Hyers

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Chester Hyers, 83, was held Sunday afternoon at 3:30 at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Sam Quick, Danny Hyers and Earl Tillman officiating.

Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery with military honors provided by Fort Stewart.

Active pallbearers were Cheston Hyers, Logan Scott, Landon Scott, James David “J.D.” Hyers, Russell Raulerson and Cal Hyers.

Honorary pallbearers were active and inactive deacons as well as members of the Men’s Senior Sunday school class.

He passed away early Thursday morning (Nov. 30, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Waycross Jan. 4, 1934, he lived in Pierce County most of his adult life.

He was a 1952 graduate of Martha Berry High School in Rome, Ga., where he played on the basketball team and made many dear friends that still kept in touch after all these years. He was an avid farmer and was a recipient of the Pierce County “Young Farmer of the Year” Award.

He was a devoted member of Beulah Baptist Church where he was in the Senior Men’s Sunday School class for which he was also a former teacher. He had served as a deacon for many, many years until his health began to fail and was a former Sunday School director.

He was a huge sports fanatic and especially liked the Duke Blue Devils (basketball) and the Georgia Bulldogs. He also loved to quail hunt. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by them all.

He was a son of the late Jacob Clinton and Mary Ford Jordan Hyers. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Hyers and Calvin Hyers.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Margaret Peacock Hyers, of Pierce County; his daughter, Beth Hyers Scott, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Bethany Hyers, of Pierce County; his sister, Jakye (Dan) McCall, of Ocala, Fla.; his brother, Jacob Hyers, of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Cheston (Lauren) Hyers, Logan (Hannah) Scott, Landon Scott and James David “J.D.” Hyers; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Hyers and Scarlett Scott; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510.

