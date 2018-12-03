December 3,2018

Sylvester Altman Jr.

Nolan Sylvester “Fuzzy” Altman Jr., 67, of Waycross died Saturday morning (Dec. 1, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

He was born in Pierce County to the late Nolan S. Altman, Sr. and Fronnie Griffin Altman. He lived in Pierce County until 1993 when he moved to Waycross.

He worked at Thom’s Trucking and D&M as a diesel mechanic for many years. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to cook and take care of people.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Thornton Altman, four brothers, Noah, Roy, Britton and John, and three sisters, Mildred, Minnie Lee and Nellie.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Foreman and her husband Craig of Blackshear, Amanda Buchanan and her husband Aaron of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Chancey, Conner Chancey, Caitlyn Walsh (husband John), Ethan Buchanan all of Blackshear; one great-granddaughter due any day, Ansley Laine Walsh; mother of his children, Ann Thomas of Blackshear, special friend, Linda Griffis of Waycross; two sisters, Marie and Freida; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Vivian Frances Pierce

Vivian Frances Wilson Pierce, 79, entered eternal rest Friday, November 30, 2018 after an extended illness at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 5, 1939 to the parentage of the late Richard Wilson and Cornelia Griffin Wilson. She was the third child of eight children.

She was a graduate of Center High School. She met and married the late Remer Pierce Sr. She was employed as a dietician for over 30 plus years for Memorial Hospital and Pierce County Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

Her hobbies were tending to her flowers, word search, cooking, baking and rocking in her rocking chair on her front porch as she talked to her family members and or friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Verndell Wilson Brown, Myrtice Wilson Bellamy and Artice Mae Wilson Johnson; and one brother, Alton Wilson.

She is survived by two sons, Remer Pierce Jr., Brunswick, and Curtis Pierce of Waycross; one stepdaughter, Carla Howard (Nelson) of Bristol; five grandchildren, Remer Pierce III, Remone Pierce, Rashawn Pierce, April Pierce and Curtis Fluker; five great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters, Lea King and Bre Howard; one step-grandson, Shawn Howard; two sisters, Thewana Parrish, of Portsmouth, Va.; and Terrie McGauley (Marion) of Blackshear; one brother, Clinton Wilson (Mopsy) of Savannah; two brothers-in-law, Elijah Brown and Perry Bellamy Sr. both of Waycross; a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, extended family and loving friends including a very devoted friend Mrs. Helen Moss.

The family is receiving friends at her home, 318 Glass St., Waycross or the home of her niece and nephew-in-law Cheryl and Kelvin Middleton, 303 Glass St.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Baptist Church 300 Fireman Street, Waycross. followed by the burial in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 until 8 at Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Complete arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Wilson M. Cartwright

Wilson M. “Larry” Cartwright, 58, died suddenly Friday (Nov. 30, 2018) at his residence in Waresboro.

He was born in Coffee County and had lived most of his life there before moving to Ware County. He was currently employed with Rentz Communication.

He was a son of the late J.W. Cartwright. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mandy Cartwright, and a sister, Debbie Reliford.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie S. Cartwright of Waycross; three children, Larry Cartwright (Camilee) of St. Marys, Elizabeth Spradley (Mark) of Waycross, and Chase Capps of Waycross; 10 grandchildren; his mother, Rachel Smith Dubberly of Douglas; a brother, Jerome Merritt of Douglas; his father-in-law, Leland Cox (Pansy) of Waycross; and his mother-in-law, Carolyn Cox of Waycross.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Wynell Beverly

Doris Wynell “Nell” Beverly passed from her earthly home in Waycross to her heavenly home Saturday (Dec. 1, 2018) at age 77.

Arrangements are pending.

Elmond King

Elmond King, 80, of Brunswick, departed this life Friday (Nov. 30, 2018) at Hospice of The Golden Isles.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 4, 2018) in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Reverend Shane Phillips officiating.

Private interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross with John Diestel, Tommy Miller, Leroy Reagin, Buford Rowe, Phil Jordan, Gary Williams, Craig Floyd and David Humphrey serving as pallbearers.

Employees of Brunswick Housing Authority will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Born April 22, 1938 in Ware County to the late Barney and Marjorie King, he was a graduate of Wacona High School Class of 1956 in Waycross. He had been a resident of Brunswick since 1966.

He retired from Swift & Company Meats. He also worked for Concrete Products, and Brunswick Housing Authority for approximately 25 years. He was a member of Golden Isles Baptist Church and enjoyed attending church socials. He “never met a stranger” while socializing or dining out and was known as “Elmo” to many. He also enjoyed camping with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne King.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley King, two sons, Michael King and wife Becky, and Brian King and wife Cathy, all of Brunswick, three grandchildren, Lauren Carter (Wesley), Kelly Heflin (Kyle), and Jesse Lee, five great-grandchildren, Jackson Carter, Rylee Carter, Kindall Lee, Klayton Lee, and Klaire Lee, a sister, Sue Otsuka (Bill) of San Jose, Calif., a sister-in-law, Audrie King of Waycross, nephew, Charles King, and niece, Jalita Gaddy.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com

George Weston White

George Weston White, 73, died Sunday (Dec. 2, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Carol Jones Wooten

A celebration of life for Carol Viatta Jones Wooten took place Sunday afternoon at Waycross Seventh-Day Adventist Church with processional by pastors and family members, pastoral remarks and eulogy by Pastor Anslem Paul, scripture reading of I Thess .4:13-17 by Elder Jones, tributes by Elder Walter Henry, scripture reading of Psalms 90:1-12 by Pastor Curtis Thomas, obituary by Sade-Celene Henry, prayer of consolation by Pastor Curtis Thomas and benediction by Elder Jones.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Kenneth E. Kimbro

A memorial service was held for Kenneth Edward Kimbro, 80, on Saturday (Dec. 1, 2018) at 11 a.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The homily was delivered by the Rev. Kit Brinson, pastor of Grace Episcopal Church, Waycross, and encouraging words of comfort by Dr. Bill Young, pastor of First Baptist Church of Blackshear. Readers were James Israel and Ken Taft. Grace episcopal choir master and organist Mike Taylor rendered the hymns.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.