December 31, 2018

Edwin Arthur Herrin III

Edwin Arthur Herrin III, 81, of Waycross, died Thursday evening (Dec. 27, 2018) at his residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

A native and long-time resident of Waycross, he was born June 27, 1937 to the late Ralph and Mary Pearsall Herrin.

He attended Waycross schools and graduated from Waycross High School in 1955. He was on the football team (quarterback) and track team (high jumper). He attended The Citadel for two years before transferring to Florida State University where he met his wife of 58 years, Cynthia Tichenor Herrin from Orlando, Fla. He graduated with a business degree and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He was on the gymnastic team at both The Citadel and FSU.

He joined the National Guard after graduating from FSU in 1959 and served for six years.

He was a partner with Herrin Brothers Furniture Company for 33 years before it closed around 1994. He was then employed by Satilla Community Services working with youth at the Madison House in Douglas and Waycross’s Reed House, as well as Supported Employment before retiring in 2000.

He was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church where he taught Sunday School and served on the Vestry. He was a past member of the Jaycee’s and the Lion’s Club and served on the board of directors of the former Southern Bank and then Bank South.

He enjoyed fishing with his sons and good friends, Jerry Elliston and Curtis Barfield. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Herrin, of Waycross; two sons, Ralph S. Herrin (wife, Kelley), of Cumming, Edwin James “Bubba” Herrin (wife, Sarah), of St. Johns, Fla.; four grandchildren, Edwin Baker Herrin, Parker Brooks Herrin, Mary Catherine Herrin, Anna Emily Herrin; two sisters, Beth McClelland (husband, Jim), of Waycross, Peggy Johnson (late husband, David), of Jacksonville, Fla.; cousins, P. Owen Herrin (wife, Rebecca), of Waycross, Sue Snow Whidden (husband, Jim), of Nashville; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Jan. 12) at 11 a.m, at Grace Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Maggie Eason Nunn

BLACKSHEAR — Maggie Eason Nunn, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday night (Dec. 30, 2018) at the Harborview Pierce Nursing Home in Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Dorothy L. Mitchell

Dorothy L. Mitchell, 98, of Alma, died early Saturday morning (Dec. 29, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital System in Alma.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Genivie Shaw Mitchell

Genivie Shaw Mitchell, 82, of Waycross, died Friday morning (Dec. 28, 2018) at Harborview Satilla Health in Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Eula Pauline B. Murray

Eula Pauline Boatright Murray, 83, of Patterson, died Sunday evening (Dec. 30, 2018) at the Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Joe Sylvan Minchew

Joe Sylvan Minchew, 82, died early in the morning of Friday (Dec. 28, 2018) at the Augusta University Medical Center.

He was born and lived his youth in Manor near Waycross until he ventured off to college and earned his degree from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacology. Afterwards, he found a home in Savannah where he began his career as a pharmacist with long tenures at Wachtels Pharmacy, Eckerd Drugs, Chatham Nursing Home and Memorial Medical Center.

In addition, he was a veteran of the Air National Guard. While there, he married Sarah Clary Kennedy in 1960 and, a few years later, together they had a son, Joe Tommy Minchew, to add to a house full of daughters, Elizabeth Anne, Sarah Jane and Donna Sue Kennedy.

The family spent the majority of their years on Isle of Hope near Savannah until retirement when they moved to Metter. He loved to spend time with friends in the farming community and out on the land where he grew massive gardens some years, had a herd of cattle for a while and meticulously taught many of the younger generations the art of fishing with a cane pole in the peaceful stump filled bass pond.

All who knew him were well aware of his passion for the Georgia Bulldogs and his spirited sense of humor. Many share special fond memories of hearing him cheer for the “Dawgs” from the 30-yard line for several decades or attended elaborate tailgate parties there in Athens for his critique of the team, the game or just to hear one of his countless boisterous laughter-filled stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tommie and Sadie, brother, Jerry, and, most recently, his beloved wife, Sarah. He leaves a sister, Theresa Minchew Clements, daughter, Anne Hilderbrandt Childs (Jack), daughter, Jane Kennedy Hendrix (Jimmy), daughter, Sue Kennedy Becker (Brad), son, Joe Tommy Minchew (Jan), a nephew, two nieces and a legacy in 16 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren who will each treasure the many happy memories they shared with him.

Visitation will be from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Friday at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be held Saturday, 2 p.m., at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah.

Remembrances may be made to Candler County Young Farmers, 34905 Hwy. 129 S., Metter, Ga. 30439 to support scholarships for local students with an interest in agriculture.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com

Alma Irene Hinson

Alma Irene Smith Hinson, 98, passed away Sunday (Dec. 30, 2018) in the Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, following a lengthy illness.

She was born Nov. 12, 1920 in Homerville, to the late Warren L. Smith and Mollie Bennett Smith. She worked for the Clinch County Board of Education as a para-pro. She was the oldest charter member of Homerville Congregational Methodist Church, the Women’s Missionary Society and the Adult Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Reavis Hinson, one son, Allen “Teddy Bear” Hinson, four brothers and nine sisters, Dewey Smith, Verdie Smith, Lillie Mae Kight, Mary Johnson, Lou Creasy Smith, Hampton Smith, Leonard Smith, Sarah Mobilia Smith, Iona Dean, John Smith, Doris Dean, Juanita Smith Lydia Smith and one baby.

Survivors are one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Will Williams; two sons and daughter-in-law, David and Kay Hinson and Wayne Hinson, all of Homerville; six grandchildren, Maurie Hinson Tarpley, Lily Hinson, Shiloh Hinson, Chandler Williams, Jackson Williams and Hamp Williams; three step-grandchildren, Jason Bell, Jeremy Thornton and Brandon Thornton; 13 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Homerville Congregational Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Alpha Worten Davis

A funeral for Alpha Worten Davis was held Friday morning at the First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

A private family burial followed in Mars Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bradley Davis, Benjamin Davis, Mitchell James, Matthew James, Tyler Musselwhite and Brad Hickox.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Morris Landon Boyd

A funeral for Morris Landon Boyd took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Boyd officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Ray Cribb, Joe Boyd, Michael Boyd, Layton Boyd, Blake Boyd and Richard Boyd.

Steve ‘Pop’ Ferrell Jr.

A funeral service for Steve K. “Pop” Ferrell Jr. took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Wayne Anderson officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery with military rites performed by the United States Navy.

Serving as pallbearers were Josh Ferrell, Derick Ferrell, Brad Wilson, Thomas Busbee, Lee Busbee and Stevie Ferrell.

Irma Turbeville

A funeral for Irma Turbeville, 78, of Blackshear, took place Saturday at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Robbie Gill officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Brayden Turbeville, Blake Turbeville, Cale Turbeville, Nicholas Morris, Michael Brown and Roger Dykes.

Burial followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Surrency.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Gail Rowell

A funeral for Brenda Gail Sweat Rowell, 68, of Pierce County, took place Friday at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Randy Sweat, Stacey Sweat, Jordan Sweat, Keller Sweat, Bryan Swain and Cody Mercer.

Honorary pallbearers were Paul Harris, Dusty Mercer, Jerry Hardrick, Brock Bean, Nathan Bailey and Jordan Sweat.

Burial followed in the Beulah Baptist Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.