December 30, 2017

Charles W. Howell

Charles Woodrow Howell, 77, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (Dec. 29, 2017) at the Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born in Blackshear, July 15, 1940, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a 1958 graduate of Blackshear High School and was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam conflict.

He served in the Army Security Agency (Army Intelligence Department) where his unit was awarded a Presidential Citation for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Following his service in the military, he went to work for Bell South from which he would go on to retire after 34 years of service. A hardworking man, he enjoyed farming, woodworking (he could build anything he put his mind to), traveling (cruises) and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church.

He was a son of the late Woodrow Vernie and Pauline Rachel Carter Howell. He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Christopher “Chris” Howell, and a brother, Dorrell Howell.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Velma Van Zant Howell, of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Frank Boyd, of McKinney, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Natalie Howell, of Cumming; two sisters, Janice (David) Culpepper, of Blackshear, and Joyce (Ronnie) Allen, of Valrico, Fla.; two brothers, Ray (Rhonda) Howell and Gary Don Howell, all of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Lauren Priest, Carter Howell, Cassidy Howell, Amanda Howell, Lily Howell, Landon Howell, Caleb Howell, Isaac Howell, Calvary Howell and Christian Howell; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock from the St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that all past and present employees of the telephone company serve as honorary pallbearers and to meet at the church by 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church, 8157 Clark Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Iva Lee Matthews

A graveside service for Iva Lee Matthews was held Friday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with Dr. Jack Stolte officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.