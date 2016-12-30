December 30, 2016

Paul Bowers

RAYBON — Paul Bowers, 69, of Raybon, passed away suddenly Tuesday night (Dec. 27, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Greenfield, Ill., his parents were the late Frealy H. Bowers and Edna Swarringim Bowers. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Handcock, and a brother, Harold Bowers.

He was a deacon at Southside Baptist Church and was very dedicated to his church and his church family. He was also chairman of the Brantley County Planning Commission. He was a career, technical and agriculture Ed., and was an Advisory Committee member of BCHS.

He was aover Oak Grove Cemetery and was very much appreciated and will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Peggy Wilson Bowers, of Raybon; three sons and daughters-in-law, Justin Bowers (Beth), of Raybon; Joey Bowers (Brittany), of Raybon; Jason Ward (Joy,) of Newark, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, BJ, Jessica, Megan and Allison Ward all of Newark, NY, Bradson, Reagan, Anniston and Ella Jaye Bowers, all of Raybon community; two great-grandchildren, Whisper Ward and Faela Ward, all of Newark, N.Y.; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Kenneth Bowers (Pam), of Yulee, Fla., and Roy Bowers, of Blackshear; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Freida Douberly (David), and Theida Davis (David), all of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta with the Rev. Jerry Johns and the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shane Moore, Stephen Gibson, Mike Turner, Jeffrey Bowers, Chris Nguyen, Travis Page, Ed Hall, Adam Wilson and Andy Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Southside Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southside Baptist Church Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 1063, Nahunta, Ga. 31553

Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Paul Bowers, at 12295 Raybon Road West, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Brian Keith Corbitt

Brian Keith Corbitt, 53, died suddenly Wednesday evening (Dec. 28, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

He was a native of Aiken, S.C., but he lived most of his life in Waycross. He served in the United States Army during Desert Storm, and was an owner/operator truck driver who also worked with ScotBilt Homes.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Corbitt, and one sister, Ann Marie Berneche.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Cheryl Flowers Corbitt, of Blackshear; four daughters, Felicia Mackey (Perry), of McCrae, Ashlee Johnson (Mershawn), of Savannah, Janay Corbitt, of Blackshear, and Kayla Corbitt, of Waycross; one son, Michael Aguilar (Anitrice), of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Jordan, Eli, Christopher, Maliyah, Brianna and Kingston; his mother, Carol Berneche Corbitt, of Waycross; four brothers, Scott Berneche, of Jesup, Creig Berneche, of Waycross, Darrin Corbitt, of Waycross, and Billy Corbitt, of Askob, Minn.; one nephew, Christopher Berneche, of Jesup; and one niece, Sara Thomas, of Brantley County.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Virginia Woodall Lee

Virginia “Jenny” Woodall Lee, of Thomaston, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2016) at Riverside Health and Rehab.

She was born in Macon. She was a loving wife and mother. Prior to moving to Thomaston, she was active in the Glynn County Republican Party and was a pink lady with the Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center.

While in Thomaston, she was a member of First Baptist Church and was a very active church and community volunteer. She was the ultimate beachgoer and an avid Florida Gators fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvah Roland and Clara Gertrude Wilbanks Woodall, and her husband, Thaddeus Shuptrine Lee Jr.

Survivors include five children, Thad “Chip” (Dale) Lee III, of Raleigh, N.C., Julie Lee (Ken) Love, of Thomaston, Joni Lee (Buck) Bennett, of Brunswick; John K. (Amy) Lee, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Jane Lee (Patrick) Comiskey, of Thomaston; one brother, Alvah R. “Bubba” Woodall, of Ft. Mead, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Shannon Lee, of Cary, N.C., Josh Grier, of Raleigh, N.C., Betsy Love Stewart and Suzy Love Burgess, both of Thomaston, Tommy Love, of Brooklyn, N.Y., B.J. Bennett and John Thomas Bennett, both of Brunswick, Harrison Lee and Maddie Lee, both of Raleigh, N.C., Emily DeCurtis, of Dallas, Texas, Sophia DeCurtis, of Kennesaw, and Charlie DeCurtis, of Fayetteville; seven half-brothers and sisters; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 3 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Inez Hodge

Inez Hodge, 91, died Thursday evening (Dec. 29, 2016) at Satilla Care Center after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral home.

Troy Williams

Troy Williams, 82, died Thursday night (Dec. 29, 2016) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Grady Wildes

A funeral for Grady Wildes was held Thursday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Smith and Dr. Porky Haynes officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dave Griffin, Donald Griffin, Gary Griffin, Steve Griffin, Tim Thrift and Payton Varnadore.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.