December 29, 2018

Gladys Higgs Poole

Gladys Louise Higgs Poole, 94, fell asleep in death on Tuesday (Dec. 25, 2018) after complications arising from a recent injury.

Originally from Waycross, she moved to Houston, Texas in 2015. Born to Thomas and Leona Higgs on Sept. 23, 1924, she was the second of seven daughters. As a faithful servant of Jehovah God, she upheld her Christian beliefs until her death.

She lived a full life in her 94 years and was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Ballew, James Willis Poole and Johnnie Dickson, and five of her sisters who were her best friends. She dearly loved and missed each of them, Frances Tillery, Myrtice Chappelear, Frankie Sweat, Johnnie Boatright and Leona Miller, and by two granddaughters, Tonya Ballew and Kerri Ballew.

She is survived by two children, Thomas Lee Ballew and Jane Clifford; four grandchildren, Dustin Ballew, Christopher Ballew, Aubrey Clifford and Cole Clifford; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jonathan, Darla, Avery, and Ezra; one sister, Clara Thomas; one brother, James Higgs; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored her greatly.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1500 S. Georgia Pkwy. W., Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the worldwide work of Jehovah’s Witnesses, https://apps.jw.org/E_DONATE

Ruby Annette G. Still

PATTERSON — The funeral for Ruby Annette Gibson Still, 87, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Active Pallbearers were David Shores, Garrett Grady, David Mixon, Cody Ragsdale, Benjamin Still, Caleb Still, Micah Still and Brad Fulford.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Hope Sunday School Class.

Interment was in the Sardis Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Harold Lester Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Harold Lester Dixon, 84, was held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Robert Wood.

Pallbearers were Chris Dixon, David Dixon, Mavrick Dixon, Bianca Dixon, Jeremiah Dixon and Jonah Dixon.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.