December 29, 2016

Charlie Carter Sr.

Charlie Carter Sr. died Saturday (Dec. 24, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was born July 31, 1946 in Waycross, to the late Andrew Carter Sr. and Ollie Mae Carter.

He was the oldest of five children. He was preceded in death by his late first wife, Joann Reese Carter, his parents, and his beloved children, Cynthia Wesley and Antony Brooks, his brothers, James Carter and Andrew Carter Jr.

He was educated in the Waycross public school system. He was employed by International Paper for 30 years, later retiring from there.

In his spare time, he was quite the handy man. He spent most of his time outdoors, from doing yards to fishing. He had a heart for helping people and could often be found hanging out with his grandchildren and other younger members of the family.

After retirement, he devoted his energy to being an entrepreneur and caring for his family and friends.

He leaves his beloved wife of 30 years, Clarissa Carter; his sons, Charlie Carter Jr., of Waycross, Andrew Dewayne Carter, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Christopher Carter, of Waycross, and Joseph Carter (Jefia), of Waycross; his daughters, Iona Faison (Derrick), of Waycross, Maria Ewing, of Richmond Hill, and Edna Carter, of Waycross; his brothers, Ernell Collins and Frank Carter; 18 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish his memories.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 until 7 at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Harold E. Bennett Jr.

Harold Edward Barnett Jr., 72, of Waycross, died Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2016) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Harold Edward Barnett Sr. and Dorothy Lloyd Barnett Dekle and lived here for most of his life. He worked as a cabinet builder for several years and was a carpenter for Stetson Builders for many years. He enjoyed fishing and building cabinets in his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Strickland, three grandchildren, Levi Michael Herrington, Jason Michael Herrington Jr. and Brooklyn Annette Harrell.

Survivors include his companion for 11 years, Evie Jo Harrell, of Waycross; five children, Harold Edward Barnett III (Nancy), of Waycross, Vicky Hrabar and (Ron), of Waycross, Donald Brian Barnett Sr., of Waycross, Barbara Michelle Anderson (Russell), of Blackshear, Steve William Barnett Sr. (Hannah), of Waycross; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five step-children, James Herndon (Nancy), of Waycross, Tina Morgan (Shulla), of Waycross, Freddie Harrell (Heather), of Hartford, Ala., Wayne Foster (Allison), of Waycross, Morgan Harrell, of Waycross; 12 step-grandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Barnett (Virginia), of Waycross; one sister, Lori Kendall, of Kansas; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Bowers

RAYBON — Paul Bowers, 69, of Raybon, passed away suddenly Tuesday night (Dec. 27, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Greenfield, Ill., his parents were the late Frealy H. Bowers and Edna Swarringim Bowers. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Handcock, and a brother, Harold Bowers.

He was a deacon at Southside Baptist Church and was very dedicated to his church and his church family. He was also chairman of the Brantley County Planning Commission. He was a career, technical and agriculture educator and was an Advisory Committee member of Brantley County High School.

He was also overseer for Oak Grove Cemetery and was very much appreciated and will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Peggy Wilson Bowers, of Raybon; three sons and daughters-in-law, Justin Bowers (Beth), of Raybon, Joey Bowers (Brittany), of Raybon, Jason Ward (Joy), of Newark, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, BJ, Jessica, Megan and Allison Ward, all of Newark, N.Y., Brandson, Reagan, Anniston and Ella Jaye Bowers, all of Raybon community; and two great-grandchildren, Whisper Ward and Faela Ward, all of Newark, N.Y.; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Kenneth Bowers (Pam), of Yulee, Fla., and Roy Bowers, of Blackshear; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Freida Douberly (David), and Theida Davis (David), all of Blackshear; several nieces, nephews and other relatives, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Friday evening starting at 6 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta.

Pallbearers will be Shane Moore, Stephen Gibson, Mike Turner, Jeffrey Bowers, Chris Nguyen, Travis Page, Ed Hall, Adam Wilson and Andy Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Southside Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the Southside Baptist Church Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 1063, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Paul Bowers, 12295 Raybon Road West, Nahunta, Ga. 31553

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Lisa Taylor Habicht

Lisa Taylor Habicht, 48, died Tuesday night (Dec. 27, 2016) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was a native of Bacon County but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was preceded in death by her father, Landford Nathan Taylor, her step-father, John W. Fiveash, and a sister, Shirley Renee Fiveash Thomas.

She was a caregiver and formerly served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Savannah. She was educated in the Bacon County and Ware County school systems and was of the Church Of God faith.

Survivors include her children, Brian Habicht, of Savannah, and Heather Danielle Snipes, of Nicholls; a granddaughter, Brinley Habicht, of Savannah; her mother, Glenda Marie Fiveash, of Waycross; four sisters, Angela Taylor, of Jamestown, Mishelle Taylor-Smith (husband, Kyle), of Pensacola, Fla., Brenda Logan (husband, David), of Ft. Scott, Kan., and Christy Gray (husband, Anthony), of Waycross; a brother, John Fiveash Jr. (wife, Kari), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, c/o Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Victory Drive Church of God, 1904 Russell Road, Waycross.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Raulerson

Mary Raulerson, 90, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28, 2016) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Screven to the late Lawton Kicklighter and Mattie Kicklighter. She moved to Waycross in 1960 and worked as a school teacher at Wacona Elementary School until she retired. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the John Wesley Sunday School Class.

She was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, James B. Strickland, two brothers, Joseph Kicklighter, Jasper Kicklighter, and two sisters, Olene Hodge and Tee Barnard.

She is survived by her husband Herbert Raulerson, of Waycross, three children, Gerald W. “Gerry” Strickland (wife, Diane), of Waycross, Deidre S. Howard (husband, Steve), of Southside, Ala., Bruce Raulerson (wife, Kim), of Taylorsville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Bryan Strickland, Brandon Harper, Heather Brooke Cooper, Kaleigh Elizabeth Raulerson, Heather Bishop; six great-grandchildren, a sister, Gwen Dubs, of Brunswick; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, “Building Fund,” 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances Pearl DuBose

Frances Pearl DuBose, 71, died Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 27, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Savannah to the late William Edward Smith and Lula Vickory Smith, but resided in Waycross the past 11 years. She was a homemaker and attended the Church of God in Savannah.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Kenneth DuBose, of Waycross; two daughters, Sherry Anderson, of Franklin, Tenn., and Michelle DuBose, of Casselberry, Fla.; two sons, Ken DuBose (Karen) and James DuBose, both of Thompson Station, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Wayne DuBose, of Bellbuckel, Tenn., James DuBose Jr., of Waycross, Katie Edwards, of Athens, Tenn., Ann-Marie Owens, of Thompson Station, Tenn., and Megan Anderson, of Franklin, Tenn.; one great-grandson, Trevor DuBose, of Waycross; several brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Hoboken Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Bertie Mae Shuman

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Bertie Mae Johnson Shuman, 75, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Bryan Gunter.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Demory Peacock, Ray Peacock, Brandon Shuman, Justin Shuman, Dub Peacock, Dwayne Johnson, Blake Shuman and Jim Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were retired employees of the former Pierce County Hospital as well as retired employees of the Pierce County Nursing Home.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Willie S. Strickland

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Willie Stone Strickland, 98, was held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Don Hattaway.

Interment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Stone, Bill Stone, Jonathan Williams, Charles Williams III, James Jaworski and Trepe Jaworski.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.