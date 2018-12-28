December 28,2018

Edwin Arthur Herrin III

Edwin Arthur Herrin III, 81, of Waycross, died Thursday night (Dec. 27, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Morris L. Boyd

Morris L. Boyd, 82, died Sunday (Dec. 23, 2018) at Wilson Hospice House in Albany following an extended illness.

He was born in raised in Waycross but resided in Palm Beach, Fla., for many years. He was formerly employed with Waycross Plumbing Company and also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a son of the late Richard “Dick” Boyd and Aline Cribb Boyd. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Muriel Bell Boyd, and a son, Richard M. “Ricky” Boyd.

He is survived by two daughters, Virginia Burke (Don), of Liberty, Ky., and Catherine Steinhagen (John), of Fort White, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Michael Burke, Matthew Burke, Donnie Burke Jr., Edwin Steinhagen, Christopher Baldwin, Tina Sands, Gloria Lane, Crystal Boyd and Ashley Ailes; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Annie Mae Foster, of Darlington, S.C.; a brother, Herbert Boyd, of Darien; a brother-in-law, Oscar Bell, of Waycross; five half-siblings, Joe Boyd, of Blackshear, Gail Wilson, of Waycross, Minnie Lee Weeks, of Waycross, Lynette Melton, of Waycross, and Lucy Yanosh, of Blackshear; two step-sisters, Geneva White, of Manor, and Wanell Boyd, of Manor; a step-brother, James Henderson, of Blackshear; his former wife, Gladys Sanders, of Fitzgerald; three special friends, Leland Justice, of Fitzgerald, Gary Dunn, of Fitzgerald, and Greg Smith, of Valdosta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday morning at the funeral home starting at 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Clarence L. Kelsaw Sr.

A celebration of life service for Clarence Lorenzo Kelsaw Sr., 65, of Homerville, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 2104 Pearson Highway, Homerville, where the Rev. Donald Stalvey is pastor.

Apostle James Smith is presiding and Prophetess Sabrina Smith will offer words of comfort.

He was born Sept. 22, 1953 in Rehobeth, Ala., to the late William Kelsaw Sr. and Ella Mae Pettway Kelsaw. He moved to Fargo at an early age where he received his formal education from the Clinch County Public School system and graduated from Clinch County High School in 1972. He joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in Fargo at an early age but visited various churches on Sundays.

He was joined in Holy matrimony to Sandra Ann Gore, of Dupont. He worked for 40 years at Brockway Standard Inc. in Homerville, now known as Mauser Packaging Solutions. He worked his way up to electrical foreman and supervisor.

He departed this life Sunday (Dec. 23, 2018) in Homerville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra Ann Gore Kelsaw; his eight children, Chelsea Edmond, Tramaine Foster, Stacie Smith (Leroy), Tommy Joe Foster, Kelly Hodge, Clarence Lorenzo Kelsaw Jr. (Chelsea), DonZaliegh LaShawn Cobb (Brittney) and Elprict Levar Kelsaw; 16 grandchildren; brothers, William Kelsaw III, Eprict Kelsaw, Daniel Kelsaw; sisters, Helen Kelsaw, Atlay Watson, Ethel Kelsaw; mother-in-law, Betty Gore; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in Edith Cemetery in Fargo.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home In Homerville.

Barbara Tollison Barnes

Barbara Tollison Barnes, 86, died Tuesday (Dec. 25, 2018) in Baxley.

The funeral will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the First Baptist Church of Baxley. The Rev. James W. Howard Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Omega Cemetery.

She was a life-long resident of Baxley, and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Baxley where she shared her faith through service to others. She was a graduate of Baxley High School and Shorter University, earning a bachelor degree in education.

She maintained friendships with her college suitemates throughout her life and was a financial supporter of her alma mater. She was an avid reader who kept up with current events and news through three daily paper subscriptions.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Dr. Thomas J. Barnes Jr., who was a registered pharmacist and owner of Barnes Drug Store, for 52 years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Olin Tollison and Mary Wilma Lynn Tollison.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Carole Barnes, Baxley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Greg Yonchak, Louisville, and Ellen and Jay Howard, Waycross; seven grandchildren, Tom (Adele) Yonchak, Drew (Mary Wilkes) Yonchak, Daniel (Jessica) Yonchak, Walt (Darby) Howard, Lauren Howard, Jennifer (Thomas) Cargile and Whitney (Jon) Erwin; seven great-grandchildren, Anne Rankin, Margaret, Tommy, Elizabeth, Bennett, Ethan and Karley.

Pallbearers will be Tom Yonchak, Drew Yonchak, Daniel Yonchak, Walt Howard, Thomas Cargile and Jon Erwin.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Baxley, 15 North Main St., Baxley, Ga. 31513.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta are in charge of arrangements.

A guest book is available at www.PoseyCares.com

Harold Lester Dixon

OFFERMAN — Harold Lester Dixon, 84, of Offerman, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 26, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Born in Offerman on Jan. 4, 1934, he lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. for many years before moving back to Pierce County in the late 1990s.

He worked in construction as a partner with J.L. Dixon in LL Construction Company in Ft. Lauderdale. After moving back to Pierce County, he spent his time farming the old Dixon Homeplace.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of several hunting clubs including Cross Swamp, Big Creek and the Mershon Hunting Club.

He was a son of the late Daniel and Sally Chancey Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his five sisters, Gladys Dixon, Clara Prescott, Belle Strickland, Josie Missouri Dixon and Vera Dixon; and 11 brothers, John Riley Dixon, Oden Dixon, Lewis Dixon, R.L. Dixon, James Dixon, Earl Dixon, Eugene Dixon, Dennis Dixon, Claude Dixon, Walter Dixon and William Lloyd Dixon.

Survivors include his beloved wife over 60 years, Ovida “Dale” Head Dixon, of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sons, Chris (Jackie) Dixon, of Coral Springs, Fla., and David (Traci) Dixon, of Spartanburg, S.C.; six grandchildren, Mavrick Dixon, Sara Dixon, Bianca Dixon, Jeremiah (Serah) Dixon, Nevaeh Dixon and Jonah Dixon; one great-grandchild, Alaina Dixon; a sister, Betty Dixon, of Patterson, and a brother, Pat Dixon, of Blackshear, along with several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held in the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or a charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.