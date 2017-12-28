December 28, 2017

Susie Iris Davis

A celebration of life service for Susie Iris Davis will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., where the Rev. Eric Horne is pastor, Elder Kenneth Kirksey, pastor of Power House of Faith Church, will preside and her former pastor, the Rev. Walter Scott Jr., will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from noon to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

She was born in McIntosh County Sept. 30, 1939 to the late Abraham Davis Sr. and Pearl Curry Davis. She was the second of nine children born to this union.

She grew up in Waycross where she received her formal education in the Waycross City Public Schools. She worked for many years at First United Methodist Church and retired from there after many faithful years of service.

She has been a faithful and dedicated member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church since she was an adolescent where she served on the very first kitchen committee. She was an outspoken and bold woman, as she was loved by everyone who had the privilege to know her. She also displayed indescribable love for her family, as she often spoke highly of their accomplishments. She was a great cook who enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

On Saturday (Dec. 23, 2017), God called her to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings, two sisters, Paulette Davis, Rena Mae Green, three brothers, Abraham Davis Jr., Carl Davis Sr. and Robert Davis.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Cheryl Kennedy (Jeffery), Veronica Davis, both of Waycross, and Lana Grier (James), of Macon; a son, Robert Davis, of Waycross; two sisters, Minnie Douglas, of Waycross, and Linda Anderson, of Miami, Fla.; a brother, Willie Davis (Mattie), of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis, Christine Davis, both of Waycross, and Annie Cook, of Brunswick; an aunt, Lucille Davis, of Charleston, S.C.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who cherished her; two very special friends that loved her dearly, Myrtice Baldwin and Mary Hawkins, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Davis residence, 1207 Nunn St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Frances M. Williams

A celebration of life service for Frances Marie Williams, 91, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Alfred Stevens, offering words of comfort, and Apostle Janice Thomas presiding.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

She was born Jan. 8, 1926 in Waycross. She was the only child born to the late Murell Jackson and Pauline Solomon Jackson.

She received her formal education in the Waycross Public School System. At an early age, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church.

She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Jonas Williams Sr., her husband of 53 years. This union was blessed with eight children.

During her work career she drove taxi cabs and was a former employee of King Edward Cigar Company. She also worked for Kroger Grocery Store.

She departed her earthy home and transition to be with the Lord late Friday afternoon (Dec. 22, 2017) at Satilla Memorial Health surround by her family after a brief illness.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stella Williams, two sons, Jerome Williams, Arthur Williams Sr., a granddaughter, Delatia Williams, and grandsons, Allen Williams, Albert Williams Jr. and Jonas Williams III.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Martha Jean Umphrey (Albert), of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonas Williams Jr. (Sharon), of Waycross, Nancy Marie Powell (Robert), of Waycross, Eddie Williams (Irma), of Holly Springs, N.C., and Albert Williams Sr. (Phyllis King), of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, John Foster (Valerie) and Walter Johnson (Helen), both of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Florence Lee, of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Marie Phillips (Joe), Dr. Chainey Umphrey (Dr. Christina), Dr. Gregory Umphrey (Dr. Alyx), Frances Lucero (Alberto), Natalie Umphrey, Edward Umphrey (Johnnie), Patrick Williams (Neliswa), Paul Hill (Melody), Arthur Williams Jr., Summer Williams, Eddie Williams (Monica) and Andrew Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jonas Jr. and Sharon Williams.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Linda S. Martin

Linda Standard Martin, 65, died Tuesday night (Dec. 26, 2017) at Haven Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla., after a short illness.

She was a native of Griffin, and she lived most of her life in Griffin and Blackshear. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church Blackshear.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence Standard and Helen Chalkley Standard.

Survivors include her husband, George H. Martin of Blackshear; one daughter, Lori Martin Taylor (husband, Danny), of Blackshear; one grandson, Brinton Taylor; two sisters, Sandy Standard, of Atlanta, and Judy Evans, of Meansville; her cousin, Carol Jones, of Griffin; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waresboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Iva ‘Lee’ Matthews

Iva “Lee” Matthews, 83, died Thursday morning (Dec. 21, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native of Bacon County, but resided in Waycross since 1989. She was formerly employed by Wilco as a manager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Allen and Mamie Mobley Allen, and her husband, Cecil Matthews.

Survivors include two sons, Steve and Kenneth Beacham, both of Dublin, and two sisters, Josephine Cowart, of Waycross, and Mamie Wright (John), of Acworth.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen P. Cutcliffe

United States Marine Corps CWO3 (Ret.) Stephen Patrick Cutcliffe, 67, entered into rest Monday (Dec. 25, 2017).

He was the loving husband of almost 29 years to Linda Cutcliffe.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., and raised in Waycross, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and served during the Vietnam Conflict. After being honorably discharged from active duty, he continued to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves until his retirement after more than 20 years.

Using his GI Bill, he received an engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and spent a large part of his early adult life as an engineer. After taking a position with the NSA while serving at Ft. Meade in Maryland, he relocated to Augusta and retired as a Special Agent in 2012.

Outside of this professional career, he was incredibly faithful to his church. A charter member of Mosaic United Methodist Church and former pastor of the Mosaic Downtown Ministry, he served the congregation as a Certified Lay Minister (CLM). He was the first of his kind in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.

He was a loving and devoted Marine, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children, Christopher Cutcliffe, Lara Hejtmanek (Don), Ryan Cutcliffe (Kelly), grandchildren, Ava Hejtmanek, Beau Hejtmanek,; mother, Rachel Cutcliffe, and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, SSgt. Burton Cutcliffe, and brothers, Burton and Paul Cutcliffe.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mosaic United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carolyn Moore officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded at the church.

The graveside service will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic United Methodist Church, 478 Columbia Industrial Blvd., Evans, Ga. 30809.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, is serving the family.

Mattie Bell Edwards

Mattie Bell Edwards, 68, of Jane Street, Waycross, formerly of Waynesville, passed away Sunday (Dec. 24, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 1312 Jane St.

A public visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel in Blackshear.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church, 550 School St., Nahunta, with Pastor Jerry Johns officiating.

Minister J. Leggett of First African Baptist Church, Waynesville, will offer words of comfort.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the residence at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Arrangements are with Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Mack A. Cason

Mack Arthur “Uncle Mac” Cason, 72, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Dec. 27, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rubye Bell Sims

HOMERVILLE — Rubye Griffis Bell Sims passed away Wednesday (Dec. 27, 2017) in the Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, following an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 25, 1923 in Homerville, to the late Arthur Griffis and Estella Highsmith Griffis. She was retired from the State of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church at Waycross. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Troy Bell and C.D. Sims, one daughter, Donna Bell, and one son, Larry Bell, five sisters, Rheuma Griffis, Mae G. Booth, Inez G. Bennett, Thelma G. Maxwell and Lunette G. Ritch, and four brothers, J.T. Griffis, Jack Griffis, George Owen Griffis and Elroy Griffis.

Survivors are one son, Dennis Bell, one grandson, Jason and Heather Bell, two great-grandchildren, Tison and Maggie Bell, all of Homerville, and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Church Cemetery.

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marion L. Leaphart

Marion Lawrence Leaphart, 73, died early Wednesday morning (Dec. 27, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Alec ‘Rhett’ Browning

A funeral for Alec “Rhett” Browning was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Giddens officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brent Bennett, Dustin Bennett, Daniel Jacobs, David Perez, Michael Bennett and Richard Turner.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.