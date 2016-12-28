December 28, 2016

Nancy Hinson Crews

Nancy Suzette Hinson Crews, 56, of Screven, died Tuesday morning (Dec. 27, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late David O. and Janice Wells Karlbom and made southeast Georgia her home for most of her life.

She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed cooking large dinners for her family. She was a passionate writer and loved anything that dealt with arts and crafts or music. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dävid Karlbom.

She is survived by her husband Walter Crews Jr., of Screven; a daughter, Summer Vaughn (husband, Billy), of Waycross; a son, Graham Tyre (wife, Dana), of Nichols; five grandchildren, Jon Michael O’Brien, Tyler Vaughn, Ethan Vaughn, Kayden Tyre, Johnni Lyn Tyre; a brother, Robert Hinson (wife, Diane), of Blountstown, Fla.; a grandmother, Effie Gamble, of Screven; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday at Homeland Cemetery in Homeland at 11 a.m.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ronnie Goettie Sr.

A celebration of life service for Ronnie L. Goettie Sr., 69, will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Fireman St., where the Rev. Norris L. Woods Sr. is pastor and Elder Kenneth Kirksey Sr., pastor of Power House of Faith Church, will offer words of comfort.

He was born Nov. 21, 1947 in Waycross to the late Bennie Goettie Sr. and Christine Florence Goettie. He was the second of three sons.

He received his formal education in the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1967. He continued his education at Albany State College (now Albany State University). He was employed at CSX Transportation System for 30 years before retiring in 2007.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. In recent years, he attended St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Minnie Jordan and was blessed with three children.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends and loved taking care of his vegetable garden and fruit trees.

He passed into eternal rest Monday morning (Dec. 26, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Minnie Jordan Goettie; two daughters, Angela Bonner (Darience) and Danielle Paden (Michael); a son, Ronnie L. Goettie II (Keisha); nine grandchildren, Zarich, Rylen, Shy’vesha, Montrell, Justice, Ah’mya, Ashanti, Robert Jr. and the little love of his life, Evelyn; two brothers, Bennie Goettie Jr. (Velma) and Isaac Goettie (Lola); four brothers-in-law, Williams Jordan (Mamie), James Jordan (Barbara), Christopher Jordan (Donna) and Calvin Jordan (Veronica); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Goettie residence, 2406 Wister St.

Public visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Grady Wildes

Grady Wildes, 89, died Tuesday evening (Dec. 27, 2016) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

The well-known Waycrossan was born in Ware County to the late E.P. Wildes and Mary Willets Wildes. A Waycross High School graduate, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from CSX Railroad as a machinist.

He was a prominent member of Central Baptist Church. A deacon, Sunday School teacher and usher, he served for years at Calvary Baptist Church, where he and his family worshiped. He often served on committees and held positions of leadership at Calvary and at Central.

For years he enjoyed playing recreation department church league softball, playing shortstop and other positions. A lifelong sportsman and sports fan, he had a love for fishing and he followed team sports, including baseball and high school and college football. During his youth, he was a bat boy for the Waycross Bears in the hey-day of minor league baseball. With the advent of television, he enjoyed watching major league baseball and he became a Braves fan when the club moved to Atlanta. He was a big supporter of Waycross High football and closely followed the 1960 and 1961 state championship seasons with great interest, hardly missing any games, home and away.

He was a family man who greatly enjoyed cookouts, “get-togethers” and family beach vacations, and he was a positive role model within his extended family and a mentor to his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, three sisters, three step-brothers and three step-sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Marceil Griffin Wildes, of Waycross; two children, Larry Wildes (Susan), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Terry Varnadore (Roger), of Climax, Ga.; three grandchildren, Jody Varnadore (Kirk La), of Clifton, Va., Payton Varnadore (Laura), of Warner Robins, and Joey Wildes, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Payton La, Caleb Varnadore and Andrew Varnadore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, Central Baptist Church or a charity of choice.

Frances Pearl DuBose

Frances Pearl DuBose, 71, died Tuesday evening (Dec. 27, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Lisa Taylor Habicht

Lisa Taylor Habicht, 49, died Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2016) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

Genie O. Fesperman

A memorial service for Genie Fesperman was held Tuesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church of Waycross with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, United Methodist Women, Needlepoint Stitchers and Sid Ruff Sunday School Class.

George Elias Chancey

A funeral for George Elias Chancey was held Tuesday afternoon at Swamp Road Baptist Church with Brother Joe Chancey and Brother Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Woody Adams, Danny Chancey, Joey Chancey, Robert Chancey, Stanley Chancey Jr. and Jimmy Guy.

