December 27, 2018

Ruby Annette G. Still

Ruby Annette Gibson Still, 87, went to be home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday (Dec. 24, 2018) surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Folkston, a 1948 graduate of Charlton County High School and a former student at Georgia State Women’s College in Valdosta. She lived most of her adult life in Patterson, where she was a teacher for several years.

As an active member of Patterson Baptist Church for more than 50 years, she was deeply rooted in her church and community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy F. “Bud” Still Jr., her parents, Charles H. and Jewel Barker Gibson, a brother and sister-in-law, Lamar and Betty Gibson, a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie G. and Porter Johnson, a niece, Rosalynn Johnson, a daughter-in-law, Kathy M. Still (Guy), and a granddaughter, Leah Joy Still.

Survivors include her son, Greg Still (Terri), of Waycross, and their daughters, Alison Still Shores (David) and Erica Still Grady (Garrett); as well as her son, Guy Still, of Brunswick, and his children, Nicole Fulford (Brad), Benjamin Still, Sarah Taylor (Phil), Erin Mixon (David), Hannah Ragsdale (Cody), Caleb Still and Micah Still; her great-grandchildren include Nicole’s children, Amber Elias, Ashli Shannon and Nicolas Fulford; Benjamin’s sons, Clay Still and Rory Still; Sarah’s son, Hudson Taylor; Erin’s children, Hope Walker, Isaac Walker and Liam Mixon; and a great-great-granddaughter, Jailynn Elias.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Patterson Baptist Church with the Rev. R.C. James officiating.

Viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow that afternoon at 2:30 at Sardis Cemetery near Folkston.

Active pallbearers will be David Shores, Garrett Grady, David Mixon, Cody Ragsdale, Benjamin Still, Caleb Still and Micah Still.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hope Sunday School class at Patterson Baptist Church. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Friday morning.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to Patterson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Alpha Worten Davis

Alpha Worten Davis, 84, of Waycross, died Tuesday evening (Dec. 25, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Fitzsimmons “Fitzy” and Mamie Worten. She lived here all of her life and she was the administrator at Riverside Nursing Home for many years. She retired in 2015 from Baptist Village where she worked in medical records and also with patients.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and was very involved in the church. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and friends, especially travelling to the beach, Alaska and the mountains. Over the years, she donated her time and resources for the March of Dimes and the Wounded Warrior Project.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reppard E. “Rep” Davis, one brother, Eugene “Gene” Worten, and two sisters, Lorene Adams and Baby Worten.

Survivors include four children, Burt Davis and his wife, Brenda, of Blackshear, Kurt Davis and his wife, Pam, of Hazlehurst, Susan Davis James and her husband, Terry, of Holly Springs, N.C., Alan Davis and his wife, Karen, of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Bradley Davis, Benjamin Davis, Katie Davis, Kaylee Musselwhite (husband, Tyler), Mitchell James, Matthew James, Keasha Caswell, Kena Brown, Kera Hickox (husband, Brad); six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 at the First Church of the Nazarene. A private family burial will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 2501 Alice St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Steve ‘Pop’ Ferrell Jr.

Steve K. “Pop” Ferrell Jr., 86, died Dec. 18, 2018 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, following an extended illness.

He was born in Brunswick and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an engineer for many companies before retirement. He had more than 31 years of sobriety.

He was a son of the late Steve Kinard Ferrell Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Henderson Ferrell. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Woodall Ferrell, and his wife of 48 years, Gerry Ann Barrett Ferrell, a sister, Barbara Smith, and a special friend, Jeanne Cannon.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Anderson, of Waycross; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Smith, of Lyons; his four children, Harry S. Ferrell, of St. Simons Island, Phyllis E. Ferrell, of Louisville, Ky., Anna C. Busbee (Milford), of Lizella, and Steve K. Ferrell III (Shelby), of Yadkinville, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Joshua Barrett Ferrell, of St. Simons Island, Thomas Busbee (Laura), of Atlanta, Brandy F. Wilson (Brad), of Sylvania, Emily Ferrell (Taylor Thompson), of Winston Salem, N.C., Lee Busbee, of Lizella, Derick Ferrell (Rebecca Jo), of Brunswick, and Steve K. Ferrell IV, of Yadkinville, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Sarah Ferrell, Austin Cothren, Felicity Busbee, Shelby Thompson, Adelaide Busbee and Hudson Thompson.

The family is especially grateful to the staff and residents at Magnolia Manor and to the staff at The Hospice at Golden Isles for their friendships, compassion and dedication to their father.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at Music Funeral Home starting at 1 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Willie Mae Newsome

A celebration of life for Willie Mae “Peggy” Newsome, 62, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Arnold McKinney Drive, where the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. is pastor and Pastor Tracy Oliver will offer words of comfort.

Public visitation will be Friday evening from 6 to 8 at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Barnar memorial Cemetery.

“Peggy,” as she was affectionately known, was born Aug. 14, 1956 in Ft. Valley to the late Thomas Newsome and Annie Ruth Corey Newsome. She received her formal education from the public school systems of Peach County and Ware County.

She was a very caring and loving person. She welcomed everybody with open arms, If you did not have a place to stay, her door was always open. If you were hungry, she would feed you. If you needed a babysitter, she had no problem keeping your kids. She will be greatest miss by all who had the privilege to have known her.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and attended Living for Christ Ministry in Waycross.

On Friday (Dec. 21, 2018) she departed this life after an illness. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Emma Mae Newsome, siblings, Elizabeth Houser, Dantie Raisin, Jannie Mae Walker, Eddie Houser, Nelson Newsome and Thomas Newsome.

The radiant memory of Willie Mae “Peggy” Newsome will be long cherished by her children, Willie Albert Newsome (Michell’le), Rose Dennard (Reggie), Angela Dennard, Laskisha Dennard and Janay Cooper (Jason), all of Waycross; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Alfred Newsome, of Waycross, Marion Newsome, of Ft. Valley, Beatrice Mace Newsome and Ethel Newsome, both of Roberta; two god-children, Rhonda Lesene and Aaliyah Clark, both of Waycross; a special friend, Sydeney James Carter, of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 1009 Isabella St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.



Brenda Gail Rowell

Brenda Gail Sweat Rowell, 68, of Pierce County, passed away Monday night (Dec. 24, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born March 13, 1950 in Alma, she was a daughter of the late Tracy James and Modene Tuten Sweat.

She graduated from Blackshear High School in 1968 and received an associate degree from Brewton Parker College where she sang in the Brewton Parker College Choir. Music was a passion of hers which she used in so many ways to inspire others.

She retired in 2004 from the Ware County Department of Family and Children Services following 34 years of service.

She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church where she served as church organist for many years. She was a member of the Women of Faith Sunday School class and part of the Women’s Missionary Union. She was passionate about her Lord and church family.

She was an active member on the board of Easter Seals, treasurer of Satilla Community Service Center Parents Association, and part of the Miracle League Association that works with handicapped children.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her quiet, sweet, loving spirit and her servitude to others. She was dedicated to her God and her family. Love had no boundaries in her eyes and she accepted everyone with an open heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Glenna Sweat Hardrick, two brothers, James Kelly Sweat and Larry Randolph Sweat, a brother-in-law, Lonnie A. Hardrick, and a great-nephew, Peyton Joshua Sweat.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Jerry Edwin Rowell, of Alma; two sons, Jeremiah James Rowell (wife, Georgia Mosley Rowell), of Jesup, and Richard William “Richie” Rowell, of Alma; three grandchildren, Lauren Whitley Rowell, Jeremiah James Rowell Jr. and Lucas Mason Rowell, all of Jesup; her twin sister, Linda Sweat Hardrick, of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Boatright Sweat and Eleanor Cox Sweat, both of Alma; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals, 505 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or to any charitable organization of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Irma Brown Turbeville

Irma Brown Turbeville, 78, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (Dec. 26, 2018) at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Fla., following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 24, 1940 in Jesup, she was a daughter of the late William Grady and Vida Bell Blanton Brown. She was raised in Wayne County and lived many years in Patterson before moving to Blackshear in 2014. She worked as a switchboard operator at Sea Island Company and also had been a longtime housewife. She was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry O’Neil Turbeville, and a brother, Emory William “Bill” Brown.

Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Regina Turbeville and Donnie and Jena Turbeville, all of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Cale and Kassidy Turbeville, both of Blackshear, Zowie Turbeville, of Patterson, Brayden Turbeville, of Blackshear, Blake Turbeville (fiancée, Catlyn Reynolds), of Waycross, Tucker Tippins (wife, Brandy), of Blackshear, and Mollie Tippins, of Blackshear; one great-grandson, Asher Diaz, of Waycross; a sister, Verlene Crawford, of Brunswick; a brother, Johnny Brown (wife, Sarah Nell), of Odum; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Saturday at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Cemetery in Appling County.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Claretha Walthour

A celebration of life service for Mother Claretha Walthour, 86, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Church of God Written in Heaven, Blackwell Street, where Bishop John Moss is pastor and the Rev. William Simmons, Pastor of Light of the World Ministry, will officiate.

She was born Dec. 18, 1932 in Savannah to the late Ben Ferguson and Lottie Mae Awknight Ferguson.

She was a faithful member of Light of The World Ministry where she served as church Mother. Her favorite phrase was “Remember, I love you, Jesus loves you. You are loved and there ain’t nothing you can do about it, so don’t even try.”

On Saturday morning (Dec. 22, 2018), God called his child Mother Claretha Freguson Walthour to her Heavenly home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters and six grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include 11 children, Leon Walthour (Shirley), Mary Moody (Larry), Johnny Walthour (Virginia), Willie Walthour, Lillie Robinson, Dale Young, Linda Young, Lena Lewis (Arlanza Sr.), Lillie P. Robinson, Samuel Lee Young and Glenda Baker (Darrell); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 255 Truett St., apartment A, in Blackshear.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 2 p.m. to the hour of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Barbara Tollison Barnes

Barbara Tollison Barnes, 86, died Tuesday (Dec. 25, 2018) in Baxley.

The funeral will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the First Baptist Church of Baxley. The Rev. James W. Howard Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Omega Cemetery.

She was a life-long resident of Baxley, and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Baxley where she shared her faith through service to others. She was a graduate of Baxley High School and Shorter University, earning a bachelor degree in education.

She maintained friendships with her college suitemates throughout her life and was a financial supporter of her alma mater. She was an avid reader who kept up with current events and news through three daily paper subscriptions.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Dr. Thomas J. Barnes Jr., who was a registered pharmacist and owner of Barnes Drug Store, for 52 years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Olin Tollison and Mary Wilma Lynn Tollison.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Carole Barnes, Baxley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Greg Yonchak, Louisville, and Ellen and Jay Howard, Waycross; seven grandchildren, Tom (Adele) Yonchak, Drew (Mary Wilkes) Yonchak, Daniel (Jessica) Yonchak, Walt (Darby) Howard, Lauren Howard, Jennifer (Thomas) Cargile and Whitney (Jon) Erwin; six great-grandchildren, Anne Rankin, Margaret, Tommy, Elizabeth, Ethan and Karley.

Pallbearers will be Tom Yonchak, Drew Yonchak, Daniel Yonchak, Walt Howard, Thomas Cargile and Jon Erwin.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Baxley, 15 North Main St., Baxley, Ga. 31513.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta are in charge of arrangements.

A guest book is available at www.PoseyCares.com