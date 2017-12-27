December 27, 2017

Anne J. Postell

A celebration of life service for Anne Viola Johnson Postell, 94, will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Gaines Chapel A.M. E. Church, 801 South Georgia Parkway East, with the church pastor, the Rev. Ralph Bess, offering words of comfort. The Rev. Gerald Copeland, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church in Blackshear, will preside.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose at the church Friday from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

She was the third child born to the late Rev. Edward Wesley and Alma Phillips Johnson on Jan. 28, 1923 in Willacoochee.

Her parents provided a Christian home. They encouraged her to accept the various roles of an encourager, teacher and Christian.

She was a scholar throughout her life. Her early education was at Dorchester Academy in Midway and old Hazzard Hill School in Waycross. She graduated valedictorian of her Center High School class. She was a 1957 graduate of Savannah State College with a B.S. degree in home economics.

She was selected as a Kellogg Fellow (1965) at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C. This enabled her to specialize in adult education and earn an ME.D. She was able to utilize her new skills and practices in the United States Virgin Islands as an adult educator in conjunction with the Agricultural Extension Service and the College of the Virgin Islands for 10 years.

She was a longtime and faithful member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served on the Stewardess Board, stewardess pro tem, president of the C.E. Bennett Missionary Society. She also served as treasurer of the Waycross Area Missionary Society and member of the Lay Organization for District and National.

She combined her professional duties and Christian responsibility. She utilized her professional skills in the missionary work to help women become homemakers as well as women of faith. However, she also knew that the youth are the foundation for today and tomorrow. She embodied the theme “Christian women making a Difference in Their Church and Community Through Faith and Love.”

She departed this life Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 19, 2017) in Brunswick after an illness.

Preceding her in death in April 2013 was her son, Wynefred L. Postell, of Philadelphia, Pa.

She leaves a rich legacy in her daughters, Ida Postell Royal (Calvin), of Atlanta, and Paula Postell Pedersen, of Brunswick; she also leaves a sister-in-law, Mary Johnson, of Chicago, Ill.,seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to by Fluker Funeral Home.

W.L. Raulerson

BLACKSHEAR — W.L. “Buddy” Raulerson, 93, of Pierce County, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 26, 2017) in Valdosta.

Born Sept. 25, 1924 in Waycross, he was a son of the late Seward and Irene Raulerson and lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a farmer early in life, was self-employed as an electrician and plumber, and retired following 30 years of service with Suburban Propane in Blackshear.

He was a longtime, devoted member of Emanuel Baptist Church where he was in the Senior Men’s Sunday School Class. He loved to fish but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by them all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Shirley Latrelle Lewis Raulerson, two brothers, Carnell Raulerson and Edwin Raulerson, and a sister, Latrelle Moore.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Karen Raulerson Anderson and Dwayne Anderson, of Hahira; his son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Karyn Raulerson, of Valdosta; his sisters, Laforest Murray, of Waycross, Delorise Reed, of Winston Park, Fla., Joyce Walker, of Waycross, and Peggy Raulerson, of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Melodi Anderson Graham, of Hahira, Michael Anderson, of Valdosta, Lauren Raulerson Bethel, of Hahira, Megan Raulerson, of Athens, and Kaitlyn Raulerson, of Valdosta; two great-grandchildren, Reagan Graham and Sophie Graham, both of Hahira; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Interment will be in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hart Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 217 W Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Linda Bays Justice

Linda Bays Justice, 63, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday evening (Dec. 25, 2017) at Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta.

She was born in Biloxi, Miss., but resided in Ware County most of her life before moving to Valdosta a few years ago. She was formerly employed in the Superior Court at the Ware County Courthouse and also with American General Life Insurance Company. She was a member of Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church and was very passionate about animals.

She was the daughter of the late Jack Bays and Myrtle Cowart Bays.

She is survived by two step-sons, Wendell Justice Jr., of Springfield, Mass., and Toby Justice (wife, Angie), of Waycross, numerous cousins and dear friends.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning at the funeral home from 9 until 10 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rosetta Elaine Smith

Rosetta Elaine Smith, 89, died Friday (Dec. 15, 2017) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born May 23, 1928, the only child born to the late George Smith and Essie Mae Peacock in Coffee County. Early in life, at the age of 9, she was saved at Mount E. Bell Freewill Baptist Church in Ambrose, under the pastorate of the late Rev. Hobbs.

She then moved to Waycross. She graduated from Center High School in 1948 and attended the Culture Sunlight Beauty School on Oak Street in 1950.

A few years later, she left Waycross and moved to California for approximately 35 years. During this time she continued her education by attending Compton Junior College in Compton, Calif., pursuing a nursing position.

She worked in the medical field for many years and joined Baptist Village upon returning to Waycross in 1980, where she eventually retired. During her stay here, she united with Macedonia Baptist Church under the pastorate of the Rev. Littleton Price and served many capacities including the Health United president and first aid choir member in the music department.

She was married to Johnny Ceal Bostick and had four children, Erastus Dominic Bostick, of Waycross, Epaenetus Aquila Bostick, of Los Angeles, Calif., Omegeia T.R. Bostick, of Waycross, and Theophilus Reuben Bostick, of Los Angeles, Calif., six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other loved ones.

A funeral will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Martin

Linda Martin, 65, died Tuesday evening (Dec. 26, 2017) at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Fla., following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Christian Anderson

On Dec. 21, 2017 at 6:51 a.m., God granted this world with a beautiful Christmas baby Christian Nevaeh Anderson.

At 7:35 a.m. that same day, He called her home to be our guardian angel up above. Though she was only here for a short 44 minutes, Christian touched every person close to her and will be missed greatly by all and forever loved.

Baby Christian leaves behind an extremely large loving family. This includes her mother Jacqulyn Hope Thomas, father, Christian Noah Anderson, maternal grandparents, Jacqulyn Carver, Timothy Thomas, Mary Ann Lowe, paternal grandparents, Bill Anderson, Mendy Crosby-Howard, Laverne Butler, Lisa Crews, aunts, Lindsay Thomas, Ginger Davis, Katrina Anderson, uncles, Eric Davis, Andy Anderson, William Anderson, sisters, Allison, Carly, Kara, Brylie, brother, Cotton, and many other cousins.

“Heaven will hold you before we do and keep you safe until we come home to you.”

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Waters Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris C. Barfield

A funeral for Doris C. Barfield was held Sunday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Peacock and the Rev. Raymond Culpepper officiating.

A service was also held Tuesday morning at Sardis Baptist Church with the Rev. Daryl Pate officiating.

Burial followed in Carter’s Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Aaron Bryson, Brandon Bryson, Bo Carter, Dylan Carter, Liston Carter and Greg Fielding.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.