December 27, 2016

Genie Fesperman

Genie Fesperman was born Eugenia Culler Owen on March 16, 1932.

Her parents were the late Eugenia and Boone Owen, of Orangeburg, S.C. Both of her parents were educators and moved to Waycross in 1949.

She graduated from Waycross High School and Georgia Southern University and taught in the Waycross public schools.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Boone Owen Jr., of Atlanta.

She married Tommy Fesperman in August 1953. He was owner of Fesperman Insurance Company in Waycross. He was very good at what he did and earned the respect of the insurance industry in the state of Georgia and nationally. They both enjoyed traveling and went on many insurance trips as well as personal trips with friends. Tommy enjoyed taking pictures and Genie made photo albums of every trip.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church and served in many roles. She and Tommy started the first church night suppers, she was editor of the first “Outreach,” she raised money for the grand piano in the sanctuary and also for the altar kneelers. She stitched a kneeler and wrote the commemorative booklet on the kneelers.

She served on many committees and as chairperson of the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Adult Bible Class, served as president of the UMW and leader of Circle Four for many years.

She loved music and was a life long member of the Chancel Choir.

She was interested in community affairs and served as president of the Waycross Service League, the Camellia Garden Club, the Jaycetts and the Holly Interest Club.

She is survived by her children, George T. Fesperman III (wife, Lisa), of Blackshear, Owen L. Fesperman (wife, Jennifer), of Jacksonville, Fla., Anne F. Duncan (husband, Stephen), of Blackshear; her grandchildren, Katharine Fesperman, of Birmingham, Ala., Lauren Fesperman, of Athens, Nick Fesperman, Emily Fesperman, Wesley Fesperman, all of Jacksonville, Fla., First Class Airman Hank Duncan, of Creech Air Force Base, Nev.; a brother, Terry L. Owen, of Sarasota, Fla.; a brother-in-law, John L. Fesperman (wife, Anna), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church of Waycross.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Chancel Choir, Sid Ruff Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women and the Needlepoint Stitchers.

There will be a visitation immediately following the service in the church social hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, First United Methodist Church “Music Fund” or “Altar Guild,” 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Cecil O. Pharr Jr.

Cecil O. Pharr Jr. left to be with his savior Thursday (Dec. 22, 2016).

He was born in High Springs, Fla., the second child of two, on June 11, 1932 to Cecil O. Pharr Sr. and Lillie S. Pharr.

After working for many years at Household Finance where he met his future wife, Constance Elizabeth Bennett, he started numerous businesses in a variety of industries from firearms (Pharr Firearms, Parker Reproductions and Varner Sporting Arms), to motorcycles (Street and Trail Yamaha, Ted Edwards Kawasaki and others) to knives (Browne and Pharr Mfg.) to inventing countless useful items. He was a dedicated member of Peachtree Christian Church.

He was the beloved “Dad” to Jennifer Pharr Glover (Greg) and Cecil O. Pharr III (Nancy) and the very beloved “Granddaddy” to Phillip Gregory Glover, Chelsea Olivia Pharr Hagopian (Tom), Matthew Bennett Glover, and Cecil O. Pharr IV. Also surviving are his dear nephews, Chip Northcutt and Lee Northcutt.

Gone on before him is his beloved wife of 61 years, Connie Pharr, and his dear sister, Vonceil Pharr Northcutt.

The funeral will be conducted Friday (Dec. 30) at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Patterson’s Arlington Chapel with longtime dear friend, the Rev. Jim Bell officiating.

Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Atlanta Opera Center, Attn: Development, 1575 Northside Drive NW, Building 300, Suite 350, Atlanta, Ga. 30318.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and a reception with the family Friday from noon until two o’clock in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, Ga. 30328.

Bertie Mae Shuman

Bertie Mae Johnson Shuman, 75, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (Dec. 23, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Hortense March 14, 1941, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a 1959 graduate of Blackshear High School and was retired from the Pierce County Nursing Home where she worked as a ward clerk but also worked for the late Dr. L.C. Durrence in his office.

She enjoyed cooking, loved listening to southern gospel music and was dedicated to taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church and dearly loved her church and church family.

She was a daughter of the late Lemuel Joseph and Gaynell Herrin Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Archie Zachariah “A.Z.” Shuman Sr., and by both sisters, Virginia Peacock and Juanita “Nita” Smith.

Survivors include her three sons, Zach (Carol) Shuman, of Savannah, Joey (Sheila) Shuman, of Hoboken, and Billy Shuman, of Blackshear; a brother, William (Vonceil) Johnson, of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Justin (Kaye) Shuman, Jessica Shuman-Vargas (Carlos), Evelyn (Leo) Tarvars, Allison Wiggins, Brandon Shuman, Blake Shuman, Archie Shuman and Mary Shuman; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the Enriched Sunday School Class as well as retired staff of the former Pierce County Hospital and the Pierce County Nursing Home to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

George Elias Chancey

George Elias Chancey, 70, died Friday morning (Dec. 23, 2016) at his residence in Blackshear after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Leonard Chancey and Josie Thrift Chancey. He was formerly employed as a drywall hanger and finisher, and was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Christen Adams, and two brothers, Stokes and Glenn Chancey.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda Gail Chancey, of Blackshear; five children, Wanda Adams (Woody), Robert Chancey, Danny Chancey, Melissa Howard and Sherry Chancey, all of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Murphy, Marie Guy and Gwendolyn Chancey; three brothers, Tom Chancey, Stanley Chancey and the Rev. Joe Chancey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. today at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Charlie Carter

Charlie Carter, 70, died Saturday night (Dec. 24, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jeffery ‘Jeff’ Barnes

Jeffery “Jeff” Barnes, 53, of Albany, died Thursday (Dec. 22, 2016) at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The funeral will be held at 2 today at Banks Funeral Home Chapel with interment with military honors to follow in the Poulan Cemetery.

The Rev. Billy Musgrove will officiate.

He was born in Waycross on Nov. 9, 1963 to Kenneth and Wonnie Thomas Barnes. He lived in Worth and Dougherty counties for the past 30 years. He was a 1982 graduate of Ware County High School where he was a star football player and wrestler. He served in the United States Marine Corps after graduation.

He was employed at the Marine Corps Logistics Base as a mechanic. He enjoyed collecting artifacts and diving.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Barnes, of Albany; children, Jason Duke (Skyler), of Sylvester, Justin Duke (Stacie), of Lee County, Ryan Barnes, of Albany, and William Barnes, of Sylvester; mother, Wonnie Barnes, of Worth County; grandchildren, Mikka, Emmah, Davanna, J.D. and Cole; a brother, Terry Barnes (Linda), of Worth County.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Barnes.

Visitation was held Monday at Banks Funeral Home.

Friends may sign the online guest registry at www.banksfh.com

Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.

Willie S. Strickland

Willie Stone Strickland, 98, of Waycross, passed away early Saturday morning (Dec. 24, 2016) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

She was a native of Pierce County, the daughter of the late Allen James Stone and Abbie Boyette Winn Stone. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, John Thomas “J.T.” Strickland, her brother, James E. Stone, and two sisters, Julia Winn Davis (husband, Leonard) and Adeline Winn Youmans (husband, Clifford).

She was a 1935 graduate of Patterson High School and worked with the Pierce County Board of Education for several years. She and her late husband moved to Jesup in 1960 and became charter members of Anderson Drive Baptist Church.

She taught Sunday School for 21 years in the preschool department and also served on several different committees. She volunteered for the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for many years and she and her late husband enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening as they graciously shared their bounty with numerous friends and neighbors.

In 1996, Mr. and Mrs. Strickland moved to a Villa at Baptist Village and joined and faithfully attended Central Baptist Church and the Martha Sunday school class.

Survivors include two nieces, Jimmie Williams, of Shiloh, Ga., and Francis (Henry) Booker, of Carrollton; a nephew, William (Amanda) Stone, of Rincon; and several great-nieces, great-nephews; and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronnie L. Gottie

Ronnie L. Gottie, 69, died Monday morning (Dec. 26, 2016) at Mayo Clinch Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at the Gottie residence, 2406 Wister St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

James N. ‘Jim’ West

A funeral for James N. “Jim” West was held Friday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wesley Wilson, Ben Hart, Harrison Hart, Skip Long, Mike Dryden, Drew Colson and Russ French.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class, Trinity’s House of Hope and The Waycross Exchange Club.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Roger Lee Myers

A funeral for Roger Lee Myers was held Friday afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Jackson Howell presiding.

Opening and closing prayers were given by Michael Mobley and Jerome Myers, eulogy was given by Jerry Myers.

Burial followed in Thomas-Winn Cemetery.

The graveside dedicatory prayer was offered by Bryan Howell.

Pallbearers were Denzel Medina, Jesse Myers, George Michael Myers, Sidney Medina, Danny Maxim and Ty LaRue.

Honorary pallbearer was Tommy Vauge.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.