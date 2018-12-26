December 26, 2018

Alpha W. Davis

Alpha W. Davis, 84, of Waycross, died Tuesday evening (Dec. 25, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ruby Gibson Still

Ruby Gibson Still, 87, passed away Monday (Dec. 24, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Emma F. Reid

A homegoing service for Emma F. Reid, age 74, of Blackshear, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 9 a.m. in Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Elder Choice Barnes, of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Valdosta, delivered words of comfort “Can Anybody Tell Me What Time it is” from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Bronella S. Fleming

Celebrating and honoring the life of Bronella S. Fleming, age 91, of Blackshear, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Fourth Mount Olive Church, 900 Yeomans St., Blackshear.

The Rev. Morris Pate, pastor, delivered words of comfort “This is Not the End” from I Thessalonians 4:13.

Pallbearers were Otis Fleming Jr., Carlton Fleming Jr., Warren Hill, Jonathan McGahee, Darryl Pender and Abraham Thompson Jr.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Michael B. Rudisail

A funeral for Michael Bernard Rudisail was held Monday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Cooper, Wayne Johns, Shawn Rudisail, Mike McCloskey, Tony Cason and Bill Cason.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.