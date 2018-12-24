December 24, 2018

Michael B. Rudisail

Michael Bernard Rudisail, 57, of Blackshear, died Saturday evening (Dec. 22, 2018) at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Fla., after an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., and lived most of his life in the Waycross area. He was a 1980 graduate of Ware County High School. He attended Waycross-Ware Tech and received degrees in electronics in 1981 and criminal justice in 2003.

He worked for Metro Industries before he could no longer work. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Richter Rudisail, and his son, Michael Brenton “Brent” Rudisail.

Survivors include one daughter, Jadee Rudisail McCloskey (husband, Jonathan), of Waycross; his mother, Francis Carswell Rudisail, of Waycross; one grandson, Jared; and one granddaughter, Jameson; three brothers, Patrick Rudisail (wife, Ruth), of Lake Winola, Pa., Richter Rudisail (wife, Denise) of Blackshear, and Matthew Rudisail, of Blackshear; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held this morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Haven Hospice in Orange Park, 745 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, Fla. 32065.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Claretha Walthour

Mother Claretha Walthour, 86, died Saturday morning December 22, 2017 in Waycross Health and Rehab Center after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Willie Mae Newsome

Willie Mae Newsome, 62, died Friday December 21, 2018 in Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at 1009 Isabella Street. Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Harry J. Inman

A funeral for Harry J. Inman was held Friday afternoon at Zenith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Deems officiating.

Burial followed in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Johnnie Inman, Roger Inman, Charlie Inman, Trevor Garbett, Trent Garbett and Bryce Garbett.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Garner Taylor

A celebration of life for Ruth Garner Taylor took place Saturday morning at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with scripture reading of Old Testament by Minister Maurice Malone and New Testament by the Rev. David Harrell, invocation by the Rev. Darren Jackson, reflections by Deacon Marcus Reid, Tennile Moss and Dianna Taylor Gibbs, acknowledgements by Sister Felicia Hunt and eulogy by the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Andre Ratliff, Leroy Moss, Uriah Ratliff and Arthur Gibbs Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were the Brotherhood of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Samuel Keith Bell III

A celebration of life for Samuel Keith Bell III took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with reading of scripture John 14:1-6 by Sister Mary Bell-Davie, prayer by Harold Bell, reflections by family and friends and words of comfort by Sister Mary Bell-Davie.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ann Cason Tucker

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Ann Cason Tucker, 69, was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Community Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Jerry Weathersby and the Rev. Mitch Hall.

Interment was in the Rehobeth Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Larry Turner, Michael Bennett, David Crews, Davis Hitchner, David Sweat and Christopher Riggins.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jean M. Fuller

A homegoing celebration for Mrs. Betty Jean Milledge Fuller, age 76, of Patterson, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Church Ministry, 4100 Highway 32, Bristol.

The Rev. Nathaniel Anderson Jr., pastor, delivered words of comfort “Living to Live Again” from 1 Corinthians 15:51-58.

Pallbearers were Eugene Arnold, Tyrone Myles, Fred Cummings, Chandler Baker Jr., James Roberts and Antonio Washington.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

‘Jack’ Robertson

A celebration of life of Jackie “Jack” Robertson, age 65, of Waycross, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware Street, Blackshear.

His niece, Pastor Juliette B. Howard, of True House Deliverance Holiness Church, Waycross; delivered words of comfort “No Time to Quit” from 2 Corinthians 4:7-8,17-18.

Pallbearers were Antjuan “Jody” Robertson, James D. Atkins Jr., Willie “Honk” Stanford, Lucious Hicks Jr., James Bennett Sr. and Eric White.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Emma F. Reid

A homegoing service for Emma F. Reid, age 74, of Blackshear, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 9 a.m. in Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware Street, Blackshear.

Elder Choice Barnes, of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Valdosta, delivered words of comfort “Can Anybody Tell Me What Time it is” from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Bronella S. Fleming

Celebrating and honoring the life of Bronella S. Fleming, age 91, of Blackshear, was held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Fourth Mount Olive Church, 900 Yeomans Street, Blackshear.

The Rev. Morris Pate, pastor delivered words of comfort “This is Not the End” from 1 Thessalonians 4:13.

Pallbearers were Otis Fleming Jr., Carlton Fleming Jr., Warren Hill, Jonathan McGahee, Darryl Pender and Abraham Thompson, Jr

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

