December 24, 2016

Genie Fesperman

Genie Fesperman, 84, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22, 2016) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

George Elias Chancey

George Elias Chancey, 70, died Friday (Dec. 23, 2016) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.