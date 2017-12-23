December 23-26, 2017

Charles Dubose

Charles Dubose, 36, of Pierce County died suddenly Friday evening (Dec. 22, 2017) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Brunswick but lived most of his life in Ware and Pierce counties. He attended Ware County Schools.

He worked many years with GATX and formerly worked in construction.

He was affiliated with Liberty Christian Church. He was a founding member of the Pine Ridge Supper Club which he enjoyed with his family and many close friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Dubose, of Blackshear; his daughter, Taryn Spires, of Blackshear; his son, Trey Spires, of Blackshear; his mother, Arnelle Spivey, of Waycross; his father, Charles H. Dubose (wife, Delree), of Hoboken; his father- and mother-in-law, Barney and Wendy Crawford, of Blackshear; three brothers, Spencer Kelly (wife, Carolyn), of Waycross, Phillip House, of Waycross, Jake Trull (wife, Jessica) of Waycross; three sisters, Karen Cox (husband, Lee), of Waycross, Casey Hall, of Waycross, Jessica Bennett (husband, Justin), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby Gene Rowe

Bobby Gene Rowe, 86, died early Saturday morning (Dec. 23, 2017) at Harborview Nursing Home in Blackshear after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Waycross to Dewey Henry Rowe Sr. and Beadie Adams Rowe. He lived his entire life in Waycross except for the time he served in the military.

He was a 1949 graduate of Wacona High School.

After graduation he entered the Air Force where he served for 20 years in the Strategic Air Command and retired as a senior master sergeant. During his time of service he received many awards and commendations including “Airman of the Year.” He was stationed in England, French Morocco, North Africa, Incirlik, Turkey, Goose Bay, Labrador, Roswell, New Mexico and Davis-Monthan AFB in Arizona.

While serving in England he met and married his first wife, Sarah “Sally” Jones, from Wales.

Upon retiring from the Air Force they returned to Waycross and he went to work for the Georgia Labor Department and retired from there in 1991. Through the years he also worked off and on with his father in the tile and plastering business.

He was a long time member of Central Baptist Church where he was a deacon and usher. Then he became a member of Williams Chapel Church where he was also a deacon and a member of the Joy Sunday School class.

He had been a volunteer worker for Meals on Wheels and the Okefenokee Piedmont Association in the clothing distribution ministry.

His first wife died in 2002 and in 2004 he married Myra Chambless and they spent the next several years traveling the United States and going to England, Wales and Nova Scotia until he was no longer able to travel.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, his parents, a sister, Juanita Strauss, two brothers, Othel Henry Rowe and Dewey Henry Rowe Jr., a step-son-in-law, Don Lyford, a step-son, Dale Alan Chambless, and a step-daughter, Sharon Chambless Mulkey.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Chambless Rowe, of Waycross; an adopted daughter, Gillian Lyford, of Waycross; two step-daughters, Susan Chambless Layman (husband, Jeff), of Louisville, Ky., Vicky Chambless Merritt, of Waycross; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Williams Chapel Church. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

The deacons of Williams Chapel Church will serve as pallbearers and the members of the Joy Sunday School Class and the Wacona High School graduating class of 1949 will serve as honorary pallbearers. All pallbearers should gather at the church by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James Bervin Smith

James Bervin Smith, 86, of Bickley, died Friday afternoon (Dec. 22, 2017) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Bickley to the late Walter Lewis Smith and Eva Kate Smith and made Bickley his home for his entire life.

He graduated from Wacona High School in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force and was retired from the Army National Guard. He began as a mechanic with the Army National Guard and retired in administration. He also farmed and served as the Civil Defense director for Ware County.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Bickley where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden. His greatest joy came in sharing anything he had with his neighbors, he especially loved to give them the vegetables he had grown.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Mae Smith Gunter, an infant son, Walter David Smith, two sisters, Bernadine Smith Lewis and Aloris Smith Bowie, and a brother, Donald H. Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jackie Smith, of Bickley; a son, James Bervin “Buddy” Smith Jr. (wife, Sarah), of Bickley; five grandchildren, Samantha Kate Gunter Stone (husband, Les), of Bickley, Kacie Blair Gunter Hayes (husband, Nick), of Vidalia, Melissa Gunter Steele (husband, Gordon), of Mobile, Ala., Rebekah Smith Griffis (husband, Hunter), of Waresboro, Ezekiel “Zeke” Jordan Smith, of Bickley; three great-grandchildren, Luke Austin Stone, Liza Mae Stone, Banner Lex Stone; a son-in-law, Glenn Lonnie Gunter, of Bickley; a sister, Rita Smith Dowell, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Baptist Church in Bickley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Members of the Liberty Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Alec ‘Rhett’ Browning

Alec “Rhett” Browning, 22, died Saturday afternoon (Dec. 23, 2017) at his residence in Millwood after an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fl., but he lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a member of Indian Mound Baptist Church.

At the age of 16, Rhett was taking college classes and he was extremely proud of his cadet training to be a correctional officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was a passionate songwriter and musician who loved singing and playing his guitar.

An outdoor enthusiast, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Earl E. Bennett.

Survivors include his parents, Stanley and Melanie Browning Bennett, of Millwood, one sister, Chynna Bennett, of Texas, maternal grandfather, Bob Browning, of Hoboken, maternal grandmother, Gayla Pruitt-Morrison (husband, Donald), of Waycross/Folkston, paternal grandmother, Sarah Scott, of Waycross, maternal great-grandmother, Nancy Sasser, of Waycross, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 this evening at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Doris C. Barfield

Doris C. Barfield, 75, died Friday afternoon (Dec. 22, 2017) at her residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in South Carolina to the late Wilma Lee Padgett. She retired from Patterson Bank as a manager after serving her entire career with several banks. She attended New Life Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Pam Carter (husband, William L. “Bo” Carter Jr.), of Nicholls, and Angie Bryson, of Waycross, four grandchildren, Aaron Bryson, Brandon Bryson, Liston Carter (wife, Brittany), and Dylan Carter (wife, Madyson), five great-grandchildren, Brayden Bryson, Emrie Ann Young, Ellie Bryson, Mollie Reese Carter and Sadie Claire Carter, two sisters, Lois Corbitt and Lorene Carter, both of Lake Park, two brothers, Billy Culpepper and Mark Culpepper, both of Lake Park, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel, Waycross. The family welcomed friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Please change Sardis Church to Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, 128 Barney Rd., Lake Park, Ga. 31636.

A funeral was to be held 11 a.m. today at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, 128 Barney Road, Lake Park. The body was to lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Burial was to follow in the church cemetery, known as Carter’s Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home, Waycross, is serving the family.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Dorothy Louise

Ulrich Henry

Dorothy Henry, 96, was called home to the Lord Saturday (Dec. 23, 2017) from her residence at Baptist Village Nursing Home in Waycross.

A native of Reading, Pa., and later a resident of Royersford, Pa., and Hopewell, Va., she spent most of her final five years living with a daughter in Waycross.

Born on the 4th of July 1921, she was the daughter of the late Calvin A. Ulrich and Minerva Huyett Ulrich.

Following graduation from Reading High School in 1939 and subsequently the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a registered nurse in Reading and Phoenixville, Pa., and later in Hopewell, Va., during her 52-year residence there.

She was well known for her hands-on nursing care, with many patients and family members expressing great appreciation for her dedication. She will be best remembered for her smile and pleasant demeanor.

She was devoted to raising her six children and to being a loving “Granny” to her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her favorite activities included being a choir member of St. James Catholic Church, Hopewell, and her work in the “Martha’s Helper’s Ministry,” a group that cleaned and helped maintain the church for several decades.

While living in Waycross, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to cross-stitch, travel and visit with friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert “Bob” Henry in 2013, her survivors include daughters, Linda Booker (husband, Danny), of Waycross, Rosanne Henry (husband, Harry Brodie), of Littleton, Colo., Dianne Henry-Leggette (husband, Tom), of Falls Church, Va., and sons, Bobby (wife, Susan), of Hopkins, S.C., Tommy (partner, Brett), of Concord, Calif., and Mickey (wife, Sylvia), of State College, Pa., and one sister, Julia, (wife of Dr. Martin L. Spangler), of Reading, Pa.

Interment will be at the Gethsemane Chapel Mausoleum in Reading, Pa. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, Va. 23860.

Music Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rufus Tillman Rowell

TRUDIE — Rufus Tillman “R.T.” Rowell, 90, of Trudie, passed away Thursday morning (Dec. 21, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Trudie, his parents were David Tillman Rowell and Minnie Mae Manning Rowell. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joan Diane Rowell, a son, Kerry Eugene Rowell, and three sisters, Bernice Waters, Laverne Morgan and Wilma Hamil.

He was a carpenter and was a sergeant in the United States Army-Air Force during WWII. He was a member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church and enjoyed wood working, fishing and was a collector of many things.

Survivors include his wife, Selma Rowell, of Trudie, four sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley Nolan Rowell, of Brunswick, Robert Steve Rowell (Wanda), of Trudie, Kevin Andy Rowell, of Brunswick, and Jack Eric “Charlie” Rowell (Brandy), of Trudie, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service this morning starting at 10:30 at Raulerson Cemetery.

A graveside service will be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Raulerson Cemetery with military honors and the Rev. Jack Sinclair officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Rowell, Patrick Rowell, Christopher Rowell, Tyler Rowell, Kaleb Rowell and Nolan Rowell.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

James R. Freeman Sr.

James R. Freeman Sr., 72, died Monday morning (Dec. 25, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Frances M. Williams

Frances M. Williams, 91, died Friday evening (Dec. 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

Friends are being received at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jonas Jr. and Sharon Williams.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Susie Davis

Susie Davis, 78, died Saturday (Dec. 23, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Davis residence, 1207 Nunn St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Richard Sumner

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the Heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and time to pluck up that which is planted. Ecclesiastes 3:1-2.

Richard Alfred Sumner, 58, was called home Friday (Dec. 15, 2017) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas.

He was born Jan. 6, 1959 to the late Troy Sumner and Lucy McCall Harris in Baxley. He was reared by his step-father, Albert L. Harris.

He joined Mizpah Baptist Church at an early age.

He attended the public schools of Appling County. After graduating high school in 1976 he joined the military and served honorably in the United States Army. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Mamie E. McIver Sumner, Jan. 6, 1979. To this union two children were born, Tahjma and Eric. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Smith and Aggie Ellis.

He leaves to cherish his memory with his two devoted daughters, Tahjma (Carl) Simpson, of Douglas, and Brandus (Aaron) Talbert, of Canton, Miss.; loving son, Eric Sumner, of Hazlehurst; five brothers, Albert (Angela) Harris, of Lithonia, Demetrius Harris, Leslie (Gloria) Harris, Norris Gibbs Harris, all of Baxley, and Mitchell Burk, of Newnan; three sisters, Barbara Sumner Harris, of Norwalk, Conn., Renee Whitehead, of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Shirley Alderman, of Baxley; two loving sisters-in-law, Betty J. Yarbrough, of Macon, and Annie Pearl Smith, of Brunswick; two caring brothers-in-law, John (Shirley) McIver, of Niles, Ohio, and Bobby (Yvonne) McIver, of Hazlehurst; seven loving grandchildren, Karmyn Spaulding, Karlton Spaulding Jr., Kamariya Spaulding, Aniya Coleman, Tyler Sumner, Kadence Jackson and Zyhir Percy; devoted friend, Michael (Michelle) Green, of Baxley.

He will also be missed by his host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The homegoing celebration was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mizpah Baptist Church, 3553 Piney Bluff Road, Baxley, where the Rev. James R. Carlyle is pastor.

Pastor Reginald Cordy officiated and invocation was given by Minister Starlon Byrd. Scripture readings were given by Bishop Annie Pearl Zinnamon and Minister Caldean Wilcox.

Words of comfort were delivered from “Hebrews 2:1-18” by Bishop Larry Rayner a long time friend.

Selections were rendered by his brother-in-law, Bobby McIver, and sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Smith, with reflections by his family.

Pallbearers were Carl Simpson, Jamie Nails, Steve Sailem, Steve Fletcher, Terry Cromartie, Deondre Wilcox, Deon Nails and Roy Sailem.

Honorary pallbearers were Will McCall, Wilton McCall, Pearlie Paulk, Henry Sumner, Richard McCall, Romania Sanders, Roscoe Harris and Robert L. Paulk Sr.

Interment followed at Mizpah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of the service.

Leonard W. Turner III

A graveside funeral for Leonard Warren Turner III was held Friday morning at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Golden and the Rev. David Merck officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rosemary Tompkins

A memorial service for Rosemary Berney Tompkins was held Friday at Mitchell Chapel of Baptist Village with the Rev. Clay Thomas officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Frank L. Dampier III

A memorial service for Frank Leander Dampier III was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ron Knapp officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Peacock

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Charles Edward Peacock, 79, was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Loren Bryant and Dr. Tom Davis.

Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were his grandsons, Shawn Davis, Trey Davis, Chad Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Ashton Crawford, Andrew Brannon, Chase Peacock, Colby Thornton and Chance Thornton.

An honorary pallbearer was his granddaughter, Skylar Smith.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Daniel R. Arowood

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Daniel Roscoe Arowood, 80, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Joe Thigpen and Steve Boatright.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy G. Bowick

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Jimmy G. Bowick, 73, was held Thursday evening at 6 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Tony Batten, the Rev. Ronnie Corbitt and the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.