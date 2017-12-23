December 23, 2017

Eugene T. Hargrove

The celebration of life service for Deacon Eugene T. Hargrove will be held today at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Burial and committal service will follow in Barnar Memorial Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence 1509 Quarterman St. today at 10:15 a.m.

He was born in Sumter County on June 19, 1934 to the late Dan J. Hargrove and Annie Clara Evans Hargrove.

The family moved to Waycross where he attended school and was a graduate of Center High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from where he retired after 27 years.

“Gene,” as he was known by many, had a passion for life and had a love for people. He loved to sing from an early age and previously sang with the Pearly Gates, The Holy Lights and The Alma Male Choir as well singing in his church choir. He was an ordained deacon and a member of New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

On Saturday (Dec. 16, 2017), God called Deacon Eugene Hargrove from his earthly labors into eternal rest.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Thelma Ross Hargrove Spencer and Ileen Faulk Hargrove, a brother, Dan J. Hargrove Jr., a daughter, Karroll Cecil, a son, Marvel Eugene Hargrove, and a brother-in-law, Clyde Monts.

He leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Juanita Hargrove, of Waycross, Carolyn, Sheila and Francis Hargrove, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; two sons, Charles Hargrove and Andre Hargrove, both of Waycross; one sister, Patricia Ann Hargrove Monts, of Bloomfield, Conn.; four brothers, Willie J. Hargrove, of Bloomfield, Conn., Lawrence Hargrove, of Deltone, Fla., Tommy Hargrove, of Atlanta, Georgia and Timmy Hargrove, of Milledgeville; two aunts, Vannie Lou Evans, of Waycross, and Mabel Evans, of Americus; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, sisters-in-law, friends; and a special friend, Mae Coachman, of Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Charles E. Peacock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Charles Edward Peacock, 79, of Alma, passed away Friday morning (Dec. 22, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Blackshear, Dec. 6, 1938, he lived in Pierce County all of his life.

He was a 1957 graduate of Blackshear High School and had been a farmer all of his life. He started the Hurricane Go-Cart Raceway and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

He played cards twice a week with friends and loved to travel, eat, go camping and attend bluegrass festivals. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Harry Isham and Thelma Spivey Peacock. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Elizabeth Hodge Peacock, and a grandchild, Torry Davis.

Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law, Taffy (Dale) Davis, Terri (Mike) Thomas, Tammy (Andy) Brannen and Holly (John) Ratliff Jr., all of Blackshear; a sister, Linda Nall (Conrad Vogel), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Shawn (Karey) Davis, Trey (Shae) Davis, Michael (Pamela) Thomas, Chad (Melissa) Thomas, Jordan (Holly) Thomas, Ashton Crawford, Skylar (Cole) Smith, Andrew Brannen, Chase (Keina) Peacock, Colby Thornton and Chance Thornton; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a very special friend, Betty Dixon, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours (1 to 3 p.m.) prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Daniel R. Arowood

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Daniel Roscoe Arowood, 80, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Joe Thigpen and Steve Boatright.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy G. Bowick

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Jimmy G. Bowick, 73, was held Thursday evening at 6 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Tony Batten, the Rev. Ronnie Corbitt and the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.