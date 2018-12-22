December 22, 2018

Talmadge Glenn Ursrey

A funeral service for Talmadge “Glenn” Ursrey was held Friday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chester Bond, Lynn Music, Billy Roberson, Rodney Stone, Brad Thomas and Bobby Wright.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Floyd Estel Parton

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Floyd Estel Parton, the brother of country singer Dolly Parton, has died.

An obituary posted by Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tenn., said he was 61.

Like his sister, Floyd Parton was a songwriter and composer. His most famous songs were “Rockin’ Years,” which was recorded by his sister and Ricky Van Shelton, and “Nickels and Dimes,” which was also recorded by his sister and later by George Burns.

In a statement, Dolly Parton called him “our sweet baby brother” and said the family laid him to rest Monday.

“We all sang his lovely song, ‘Rocking Years,’ together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him,” Parton said. “He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs.”

His family will remember him as a renaissance man who enjoyed the outdoors and cooking.

He’s survived by his siblings and their spouses, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

