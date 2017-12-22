December 22, 2017

Frank L. Dampier III

Frank Leander Dampier III, 65, of Waycross, died early Thursday morning (Dec. 21, 2017) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Hollywood, Fla., to the late Frank L. Dampier Jr. and Nelma F. Cash Dampier.

He made his home in Florida for a majority of his life before moving to Waycross 15 years ago. He was a wrecker driver in Florida for 25 years and also worked at Plant Avenue Chevron in Waycross for several years.

He was a member of Emerson Park Baptist Church in Waycross. He was a great friend to many, and enjoyed singing karaoke at the VFW.

He was an avid fisherman and Florida Gator fan. He loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James F. Dampier.

He is survived by five children, Amy Hays (Sam), of Mayfield, Ky., Frank Dampier IV, of Princeton, Ky., James F. Dampier, of Gainesville, Fla., Jonathan Dampier (Katie), of London, Ky., Marika Alexander (Ernie), of Somerset, Ky.; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Drawdy (George), of Alachua, Fla., Linda Bigley, of Hot Springs, Ark., Audrey Wilson (David), of Waycross; two brothers, Gary Dampier, of Waycross, Larry Dampier, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.