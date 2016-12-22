December 22, 2016

James N. ‘Jim’ West

James N. “Jim” West passed away peacefully at home Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2016) with his family by his side.

He was one of the Greatest Generation, born in Mitchell County in 1928 and was the son of Clarence and Pearl West. He served in the United States Navy during World War II.

He put himself through college on the GI Bill, majoring in accounting and earning a degree from the University of Florida.

He started his young married life with $12 and a bicycle with no fenders. He built a real estate development business spanning five states for multiple national clients. His idea of leisure at the end of each business day was to go to his farm and tend his cattle, pecan trees and ride his tractor. Later in life he loved mentoring young business people in his community and seeing their success.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the John Wesley Sunday School Class. He was also an active member of the Waycross Exchange Club.

He loved traveling, biking, chocolate, the Florida Gators, his children, grandchildren and great -grandchildren. Most of all, he loved his wife, best friend and fellow traveler on life’s journey of 66 years, Jenlee West.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Bowen.

He is survived by his wife, Jenlee West, of Waycross; four children, Gary West (Janie), of Hahira, Jan Saunds (Joe), of Blackshear, Pam Hart (Joe), of Waycross, Carol Wikes (Daniel), of Sylva, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Hollie Long (Skip), Heather French (Russ), Hannah Colson (Drew), Dina Dryden (Mike), Wesley Wilson (Billie Ann), Ben Hart, Harrison Hart, Jena Means, Will Means; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorena Gray, of Monroe, Ga.; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga., or to Trinity House of Hope, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class, Trinity’s House of Hope and the Waycross Exchange Club have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Robert Paul Wishall

BLACKSHEAR — Robert Paul Wishall, 74, of Blackshear,, died early Wednesday morning (Dec. 21, 2016) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born May 25, 1942 in Pesotum, Ill., he was a son of the late Walter P. and Helen Marie Knofftz Wishall.

He lived for many years in Waycross before moving to Pierce County in the early 2000s. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, had been a welder for Springhill Homes and retired from Coca-Cola Co. in Waycross. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Paul Wishall, and two sisters, Dorothy Link and Mildred Gates.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Godwin Wishall, of Blackshear; a son, Kevin Franklin Wishall, of Waycross; a daughter, Sandra Lynn Solomon (husband Hardy), of Waycross; two stepsons, Brian Stephen Dean, of Ware County, and Charles Andrew Dean (wife Jennifer), of Woodbine; seven grandchildren, Andy Beecher, Scott Beecher, Jason Solomon, Khristopher Wishall and Ivey K. Wishall, all of Waycross, and Hunter Dean and Neeley Dean, both of Woodbine; two great-grandchildren, Logan Alexander Fals and Avianna Varnadore, both of Waycross; a sister, Delores Valk of Pesotum, Ill.; his faithful companions, dogs Ronnie, Ginger, and Scooter; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home, of Blackshear, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Lee Myers

Roger Lee Myers, 32, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Dec. 20, 2016) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Blackshear to George Elliott and Sandra Elaine Whitson Myers and had made Waycross his home. He worked as a tree surgeon for Townsend and was a project man always tinkering and fixing things.

He was passionate about hunting, fishing and his greatest love was playing with his children.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Elliott Myers, and his grandfather, Corneal Elliot Myers.

He is survived by his fiancée, Amber Sweat, of Waycross; four children, Garrett Myers, Amelia Myers, Ethan Myers, Caleb Myers, all of Waycross; his mother and father, George Elliot and Sandra Elaine Myers; a sister, Shanna Medina (Sidney), of Johnson City, Tenn.; two brothers, Jesse Myers, of Waycross, George Michael Myers, of Johnson City, Tenn.; a paternal grandmother, Ann Myers, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Visitation will be held this evening at Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 6 to 8.

Burial will follow in Thomas-Winn Cemetery in Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucy Mae Powell

A celebration of life service for Deaconess Lucy Mae Williams Powell, 87, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., with the Rev. Darrel McElroy, pastor of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Glenmore, bringing words of comfort.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1929 in Waycross to the late Alfred Williams Sr. and Lucy Mae Darby Williams.

She received her formal education from the Waycross public school system. She was employed for many years at Gold Kist Pecan Factory before her retirement.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and became a member of the First Born Church of The Living God. She later became a member of Congregational First Born Church where she served as a deaconess.

On Sept. 30, 1978, she was joined in holy matrimony to the late Deacon Heikes Powell Sr. This union was blessed with many years of love and happiness.

She was called from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Monday (Dec. 19,2016).

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four siblings, Bobby Jack Williams, Alfred Williams Jr., Dorothy McElroy and Cora Reed.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, David Clark (Linda), of Lutz, Fla., Rufus Williams (Carol), of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sylvester Armstrong, of Waycross; two daughters, Fay Jackson, of Waycross, and Margo Green (James), of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, John Williams (Barbara), of Milton, Fla.; one sister, Elizabeth Tindle, of Milton, Fla.; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Powell residence 813 Bay St. Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday in the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker funeral Home.

John Percy Williams

John Percy Williams, 86, of Canton, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2016) at Northside Hospital Cherokee.

The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The funeral service will take place in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Mac Williams Carter, and his brother, Hayward C. Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Maymie Williams, of Canton; his daughter, Sandra Hames, of Canton; a sister, Joan William Bradley, of Mt. Vernon; brothers, Billy P. Williams, of Uvalda, and Earl Williams, of Alston; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Camp Sunshine or the Masonic Children’s Home in Macon.

The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.

Glenrose Griffin

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Glenrose Humphrey Griffin, 64, was held Wednesday morning at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. I. B. Boyettte.

Interment was in the New Home Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.