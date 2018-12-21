December 21, 2018

Martha Sue H. Bergeron

Martha Sue Hersey Bergeron, 74, died Oct. 27, 2018 under the care of Wuestoff Hospice of Rockledge, Fla., following an extended illness.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Rodney Bergeron; her children, Pamela H. Dubberly, of Waycross, and David (Janice) Hersey, of Rockledge, Fla.; her sister, Mary Hersey Simpson, of Blackshear; her grandchildren, Heather A. Dubberly and Zachary (Taylor) Dubberly; two great-grandsons, Bodie Clark and Zander Dubberly, of Jesup; brother-in-law, Brian (Sue) Bergeron; sisters-in-law, Debbie Dunn and Janet Mills; special family friend, Ray Dupre, of Rockledge, Fla.; and several special nieces and nephews.

She lived in Waycross and attended school here, moving to the Rockledge and Cocoa, Fla. area in 1987. She lived her life developing her artistic talents and caring for animals and friends, joining several community art organizations and guilds within the communities where she lived. She often donated her work to charitable organizations for fundraising efforts.

Her favorite works were painting and needlecraft.

She loved her dialysis family who have shared and cared for her for the past several years. She knew Jesus Christ as her Savior and is now at peace.

She was predeceased by her previous husband, Richard Huff, her parents, Ike and Beatrice Hersey, a brother, Michael Hersey, and sisters, Geri H. White, Lavon H. Burch and Glynda H. Carter.

Per her request, memorialization is by cremation.

A private memorial service will be held later for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one’s local Hospice organization or artist’s guilds.

Violet ‘Estha’ Johns

HOBOKEN — Violet “Estha” Johns, 87, of Hoboken, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 19, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Hoboken, she was the daughter of Arthur Harris and Alma Griffin Harris. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Harris, and a sister, Caroline Doggett.

She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids, traveling, fishing, cooking and bluegrass music.

Survivors include her husband, Andrew Johns Sr., of Hoboken; two sons and daughters-in-law, Clyde Sumner (Glenda), of Jesup, Bobby Sumner (Sandra), of Darien; her daughter, Bobbie Sue Sumner, of Darien; three step-children, Zada Spurling, of Baldwin, Fla., Jackie Johns, of Baldwin, Fla., and Andy Johns, of Hoboken; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Bargeron, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Gunter and the Rev. Robert Magoola officiating.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be C.J. Sumner, Josh Sumner, Andy Johns, Kenny Johns, Jeff Doggett, Nicolas Sumner and Benjamin Johns.

Honorary pallbearers will be Georgia Hospice Care, Dewayne Johns, Grace Sunday School Class, Danny Crews and Glenn Hendrix.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Betty Ann C. Tucker

BLACKSHEAR — Betty Ann Cason Tucker, 69, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (Dec. 19, 2018) at Harborview – Pierce County.

Born in Waycross July 29, 1949, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked as a clerk for many years and was a member of Community Baptist Church.

She enjoyed being around people and loved to talk and laugh, going to church and taking her nieces and nephews to look at Christmas lights.

She was a daughter of the late Raymond Monroe and Betty Ray Lee Cason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Damon Tucker, and by a brother, Larry Cason.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Marty Wade, of Alma; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Douberly, of Blackshear, and Gloria and Mitch Lovell, of Sylvester; a brother, Dewitt Cason; a granddaughter, Paige Wade; a great grandchild; several nieces and nephews, Christine (Jay) Turner, Holly (Drew) Ellis, Brad Lovell, Brandon Lovell, Taylor Turner, and Tristan Turner; and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Community Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Rehobeth Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

