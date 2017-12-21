December 21, 2017

Eugene T. Hargrove

The celebration of life service for Deacon Eugene T. Hargrove will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Burial and a committal service will follow in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

The body will be in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1509 Quarterman St., Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

A wake service will be held at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

He was born in Sumpter County on June 19, 1934 to the late Dan J. Hargrove and Annie Clara Evans Hargrove. The family moved to Waycross where he attended school and was a graduate of Center High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and retired after 27 years.

“Gene” as he was known by many, had a passion for life and had a love for people. He loved to sing from an early age and previously sang with the Pearly Gates, The Holy Lights and The Alma Male Choir as well singing in his church choir. He was an ordained deacon and a member of New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

On Saturday (Dec. 16, 2017), God called Deacon Eugene Hargrove from his earthly labors into eternal rest.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Thelma Ross Hargrove Spencer and Ileen Faulk Hargrove, a brother, Dan J. Hargrove Jr., a son, Marvel Eugene Hargrove, and a brother-in-law, Clyde Monts.

He leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Juanita Hargrove, of Waycross; Carolyn, Sheila and Francis Hargrove, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; two sons, Charles Hargrove and Andre Hargrove, both of Waycross; one sister, Patricia Ann Hargrove Monts, of Bloomfield, Conn.; four brothers, Willie J. Hargove, of Bloomfield, Conn., Lawrence Hargrove, of Deltone, Fla., Tommy Hargrove, of Atlanta, and Timmy Hargrove, of Milledgeville; two aunts, Vannie Lou Evans, of Waycross, and Mabel Evans, of Americus; 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, sisters-in-law, friends, and a special friend, Mae Coachman, of Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Clyde Thomas

A celebration of life service for Clyde Thomas, 88, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., with the church pastor, Bishop John Moss, presiding, and the Rev. Lorvenia Brown, pastor of True Foundation Church, offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

He was born July 9, 1929 in Axson to the late Keith Thomas and Madie Brantley Thomas. Eight children were born to this union. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952. After returning home from his enlistment he held several jobs including a cook at The Ware Hotel until his retirement.

He attended church at True Foundation and Church of Christ Written in Heaven.

He departed this life Sunday morning (Dec. 17, 2017) at his residence after an illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Organgie Nella Brown, Coley Thomas, Ruby J. Thomas, Betty McCrae, Blondell Mitchell and Marvin Thomas.

Those left to cherish his memory include a sister, Lula Bell Johnson, a devoted niece and care taker, Lynda Blount (Marion Sr.), several other nieces including Vanessa Johnson, several nephews including Bennie McCrea (Martha), Tyrone Gaines (Beverly), Lamar Mitchell (Jackie) and Larry Thomas, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his niece and nephew-in-law, Lynda and Marion Blount Sr., 1804 Toomer St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Frank L. Dampier III

Frank L. Dampier III, 65, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (Dec. 21, 2017) at Harborview Health Systems in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ken Rhodes

Kenneth Edward “Ken” Rhodes, 80, of Monticello, Miss., passed away Monday (Dec. 18, 2017) at Kings Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven, Miss.

He was born July 14, 1937 in Fairfax, Va., the son of Orien Kenneth Rhodes and Thelma Verona Wrenn.

He was a remarkable veteran who re-enlisted three times to serve his country from 1954 to 1969. He then transferred to the reserves until 1973.

He was a fireman in the service and received the China Service Medal, National Defense Medal twice, Good Conduct Medal twice, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross) and The Good conduct Medal with Bronze Star.

He was a boilermaker in the utilities industry. He was a member of Divine Methodist Protestant Church.

He is survived by his son, Scott Rhodes, of San Diego, Calif., two brothers, Roy Rhodes, of Waycross, and Wayne Rhodes, of West Virginia, three sisters, Peggy Mercer, of Waycross, Patsy Blanchard, of Waycross, and Judy Rhodes, of Macon, and special friends, Wayne and Cindy Renfroe, of Monticello, Miss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie Newman Rhodes, and two brothers, Milton and Larry Rhodes.

The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com

Saulters Moore Funeral Home of Prentiss, Miss., is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Thomas

OFFERMAN — A graveside service for Billy Thomas, 77, was held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at New Home Cemetery.

Officiating was Brother Timmy Oliver.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.